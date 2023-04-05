Four Quran Reciters from Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Iran Compete for First Place in the World's Largest Religious Competition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otr Elkalam show, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and the largest religious competition in the world, witnessed the rivalry between four Quran reciters to achieve first place in the competition this year. The Saudi Abdulaziz Al-Faqih, the two Moroccans Zakaria Al-Zirk and Abdullah Al-Daghri, and the Iranian Younes Shahmradi participated in the show. The contestants are awaiting the announcement of the final result in the closing episode that will be shown on Friday, April 7.

During the episode, which was devoted to recitation competitions, the contestants presented humbling recitations with beautiful voices that reflected the meanings of the verses of the Holy Quran. They showed colors of vocal performance characterized by spirituality and reverence, through recitations that touched the viewers' ears and hearts.

After the end of the episode in which the jury gave the contestants some observations and instructions, the contestants are waiting for the announcement of their ranking, starting with first place, whose prize is $800,000, up to tenth, whose prize is $77,000.

Thursday's episode, which brings together the first four muazzins, presents the last competition in the show before announcing the results in the 16th episode of the show, which is the largest of its kind in the world in terms of the number of contestants, who numbered 50,000, and the prize pool totaling more than $3.3 million.

The international competition, which comes in strategic partnership with the Muslim World League, aims to show the vocal talents and capabilities of the reciters and muazzins based on the use of the rules of melody and the sensations that contribute to conveying the feeling and the state that the reciters want to communicate to the listeners. The show is broadcast daily during the blessed month of Ramadan on MBC and the Shahid digital platform. The episodes can also be viewed on the show's YouTube channel via the link:

https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam.

