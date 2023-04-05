Skilled Operations Leader with Deep Experience Driving Continuous Improvement Joins Protos Security

NORWALK, Conn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings, LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading technology-enabled managed services platform in North America delivering an integrated suite of physical and technology-based security services to commercial customers, announced it has hired Michael Jacobs as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, has experienced strong double-digit organic growth over the last several years. Protos has significantly expanded its capabilities through acquisitions including the largest off-duty police officer network in North America, several best-in-class self-perform guarding businesses, and a cutting-edge remote video monitoring service.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join the Protos team," said Mark Hjelle, Chief Executive Officer at Protos. "As we continue to make significant investments in innovation and our proprietary software, his deep expertise in continuous improvement will accelerate delivery of our data-driven, high-quality security solutions through our Protos platform, ensure integrated service delivery, and deliver better outcomes for our clients."

Michael Jacobs commented: "This is an exciting time to join Protos. I am deeply impressed by the passion of this team and the company's rich history of innovation, both of which have resulted in a highly differentiated experience for their valued clients, vendor partners, security officers, and off-duty law enforcement. Their technology-enabled managed services platform provides a level of reliability and service unmatched in the industry – and the company is committed to investing to maintain and improve that advantage. I'm honored to join Protos and am looking forward to working with our team to serve clients across all verticals."

Mr. Jacobs is a skilled operational leader with broad-based experience in continuous improvement and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Sensei. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Valet Living, the largest provider of service amenities to the apartment industry, with over 1.8M units in service across 41 states. While in this role, Mr. Jacobs led service enhancements and expanded product offerings through enabling technology. His focus on continuous improvement and rapid technology deployment led to decreases in operating costs while the company improved performance and increased customer satisfaction. Before joining Valet Living, he served in various executive and consulting roles driving performance improvement for PE-owned businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, financial services, and food service industries. Mr. Jacobs graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, off-duty police, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering high-touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com .

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-15 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com .

