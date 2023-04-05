Three's Entire Product Line Listed in Prescribers' Digital Reference

LEHI, Utah, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three International (iii.earth), the global leader in bioavailable wellness products, today announced that all six of its products have been listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference, or PDR, (previously called Physicians' Desk Reference).

The PDR is the most reputable (and most commonly used) source of pharma and nutraceutical product information, as well as prescription drug information, by American physicians and patients. Through the PDR, healthcare professionals across the country will become educated on why Three's Proactive Wellness supplements are not only viable options but in many cases the best options for their professional recommendation.

"We are pleased and excited that all six of Three's products are now listed in the PDR," says Dr. Dan Gubler, Three Chief Scientific Officer. "Our products will be of great assistance to healthcare professionals and their patients when it comes to helping people live proactively healthy lives."

Three, which soft launched this past February, discovers, develops, and delivers the most effective proactive wellness solutions by using innovative technologies that deliver nutrients at the cellular level for maximum wellness and bioavailability. Three released six products during its soft launch: Éternel, Vitalité, Revíve, Purifí, Collagène, and Imúne.

Éternel

Éternel is an advanced blend of liposomal antioxidants and polyphenols that helps protect your body's cells and systems from the damage caused by free radicals.

Vitalité

Combining crucial vitamins and minerals with proprietary superfood, digestive care, and antioxidant-packed berry blends, Vitalité is a powerful, daily supplement and a vital step in your daily self-care regimen.

Revíve

Revíve is designed to work at the cellular level to support healthy joints and offers enhanced flexibility, mobility, and range of motion.

Purifí

Purifí́ is an advanced blend of cleansing herbs and fulvic acid that works at the cellular level to support the body's elimination organs and remove harmful toxins and pollutants.

Collagène

This delicious blend of collagen and other powerful ingredients nourishes cells to keep your skin, hair, and nails vibrant and healthy.

Imúne

Specially designed to work at the cellular level, Imúne's unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals supports and enhances your body's natural immune response.

"The fact that our products are in the PDR speaks to the quality, efficacy, and formulation behind Three's science," says Daniel Picou, Three Founder & CEO. "I credit Dr. Dan Gubler for his formulation expertise. I believe our company has a decided advantage in the marketplace with Dr. Dan at the helm of our product-science strategy and implementation."

About Three International

Three is a direct sales company based in Lehi, Utah. As the global leader in bioavailable wellness products, we believe in the power of purpose. Three's innovative formulas are specially designed to create demonstrable results through maximizing bioavailability and cellular absorption. Our caring and vibrant community inspires and leads through the power of people, platform, and purpose. For more information about Three, the Proactive Wellness Company, visit iii.earth . Follow Three on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

