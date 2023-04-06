Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Three New Varieties of Organic Mustard

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring picnics, baseball games and back yard barbecues, Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of three new varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Mustard to the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking for an organic condiment upgrade at an Always Affordable PriceSM, can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mustards in three classic styles: Yellow, Spicy Brown and Dijon.

Natural Grocers offers customers a condiment upgrade with three new varieties of organic mustards: Yellow, Spicy Brown and Dijon. (PRNewswire)

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCTS ORGANIC MUSTARD

New mustard varieties from Natural Grocers are certified organic, naturally non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "Our house brand is part of our family legacy. It's an additional step towards providing our customers with premium quality at affordable prices. We choose products and vendors that represent the values that have guided our company since 1955 — values that support small farmers, family businesses and environmental stewardship. Our new mustard varieties are no exception.

These delicious recipes were brought over from Germany in 1905 by a family that had a passion for the craft of mustard making. In the early days of their history, our producing partner rolled out the horse and buggy, going door-to-door selling savory condiments. Four generations later, making food more flavorful is still their family business. What a legacy to bring to our customers!"

These certified organic and naturally non-GMO condiments join the Natural Grocers Brand Products line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Grocery Standards by clicking here.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Yellow Mustard

Certified Organic

Naturally Non-GMO

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

Available in 10 oz. Easy-to-Squeeze Bottles

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Spicy Brown Mustard

Certified Organic

Naturally Non-GMO

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

Available in 9 oz. Jars

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Dijon Mustard

Certified Organic

Naturally Non-GMO

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

Available in 9 oz. Jars

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Product Line include items such as five new varieties of wild-caught, sustainably harvested Natural Grocers Brand Canned Seafood. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Fish and Seafood Standards here.

Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable Prices℠ to the house brand line. Coming to Natural Grocers' shelves soon: Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Spring Water in non-BPA lined aluminum bottles.

Click here for a media kit featuring the new products, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Katie Macarelli : kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com. To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.