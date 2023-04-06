New RevenueCat Partner Program empowers agencies to help clients succeed with mobile subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevenueCat, the leading subscriptions platform for mobile apps, has launched its Partner Program to provide development and growth agencies with the support they need to help their clients be successful on mobile with subscriptions.

The mobile subscriptions market is growing and more apps than ever will be looking to take advantage of this growth.

The mobile subscriptions market is growing. According to data.ai, worldwide app revenue grew by 8% in 2022, while in the US it grew by 16%. This growth showcases the resilience of the subscription business model, even in the face of the challenges seen in other corners of the tech industry. What is clear from the data is that there is an enormous growth opportunity for mobile businesses to take advantage of recurring revenue models — and more mobile businesses than ever will be looking for easy and frictionless ways to implement recurring subscriptions.

The program aims to help agencies fulfill this growing demand by making subscriptions easy.

"Subscription handling is one of the hardest parts of any mobile product nowadays. It's really hard to build your solution to handle the subscriptions, to evaluate their performance, and to experiment with them," says Mykyta Kopyltsov, Head of Growth Services at Applica Agency. "That's why we always recommend our clients to use RevenueCat. There isn't any other solution to satisfy all of our needs: a common base for all platforms; a tool to analyze; and a tool to experiment."

Agencies can expect benefits such as:

Expert certification that shows potential clients that the agency is both an expert in mobile subscriptions and the RevenueCat platform.

Recurring referral revenue , allowing agency partners to earn additional revenue by doing what they already do: providing clients with the best solutions for their needs.

Co-marketing and co-selling opportunities , to help agencies reach a new audience and grow their business.

Hands-on support, from technical assistance with RevenueCat implementation, to guidance on day-to-day growth efforts.

Agency program launch partner, Very Good Ventures, recently worked with V1 Sports to rebuild their app from the ground up, using Google's cross-platform Flutter framework and RevenueCat to handle subscriptions and other in-app purchases.

"Very Good Ventures and RevenueCat did a really good job of making sure that there was plenty of time for us to collaborate," said V1 Sports CTO Michael Boumansour, adding that on-site visits and video calls became routine during development. "Trying to do everything electronically, in a written form, just never works. You really need that face time. That was another really key aspect of this success. Everybody worked hard to develop relationships with one another."

According to Truman So, RevenueCat's Head of Partnerships, "At RevenueCat, our mission is to help developers make more money. That's why we strive to fully support our partners so they can provide the best possible experience for their clients."

For more information or to sign up for the RevenueCat Partner Program, visit revenuecat.com/partners .

View original content:

SOURCE RevenueCat