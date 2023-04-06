Over 100,000 Free Caster Models Added to Make Industry's Largest E-Commerce + CAD Resource

Caster Specialists launches over 100,000+ free CAD models to complement its caster store, providing engineers with a trusted and time-saving resource for casters.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Specialists, a division of Conveyer & Caster, added over 100,000 free caster and wheel CAD models to its online caster store last week. The advancement makes CasterSpecialist.com the largest consolidated e-commerce and free caster CAD model resource—saving engineers and buyers time by providing everything needed to properly specify, design, and ultimately purchase a trusted caster solution.

"From design to order delivery, we are making online caster specification and purchasing easy and reliable."

"Our advanced caster CAD models are highly interactive, easy to download in 150 native formats, and ensure that a viable caster is specified for any new product design," said Brad Kish, director of marketing. "From design to order delivery, we are making online caster specification and purchasing easy and reliable—while continuing to advance the tools that are most important to our customers."

The recent caster CAD model additions can be easily filtered online to find the right caster type, size, wheel, and feature a customer would require—from light to heavy-duty casters ranging from 75 lbs. to 30,000 lbs. in dynamic load capacity. The casters include industrial-grade solutions used in distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, waste management, hospitality, institutional, medical, and many other business applications. Additional caster features include highly-ergonomic, stainless steel, maintenance-free, low profile, medical, shock-absorbing, dual wheel, and kingpinless casters that are designed to withstand shock and impact.

Caster Specialists' CAD models and caster store offers solutions exclusively tested to meet ANSI ICWM standards, an important differentiating factor from most casters sold online. "Ensuring your caster provides safe working conditions is critical, and that is why we only offer casters meeting ANSI ICWM standards," noted Kish. "There are many caster options out there with varying degrees of quality and ratings; we want our customers to be informed to ensure the caster they specific will keep them and their customers rolling safely."

About Caster Specialists: Caster Specialists is a division of Conveyer & Caster, a leading provider of casters, material handling equipment, conveyor systems, and storage solutions. Founded in 1961, Conveyer & Caster is a fourth-generation, family-owned solutions provider based in Northeast Ohio. The company is driven by a simple mission of providing the right storage and handling solutions to improve customer material flow and safety.

Media Contact: Brad Kish

Email: bkish@cc-efi.com

Phone: 888-984-4896

