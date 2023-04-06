Travel + Leisure Announces the 2023 It List of Best New Hotels

Editors Select the 100 Most Exciting Hotel Openings Spanning 37 Countries and 6 Continents

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure announced today the 18th annual It List recognizing the 100 best new and renovated hotels across the globe. In-depth coverage of this year's It List is available now online and in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands April 21.

TRAVEL + LEISURE | APRIL 2023 (PRNewswire)

The selected hotels span 37 countries across six continents and represent a variety of categories such as beach getaways, affordable luxury, wellness resorts, luxury city hotels, and more. This year's It List includes 34 properties in the United States in destinations such as Sedona, the Hudson Valley, Montauk, Healdsburg and Bar Harbor.

Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said, "With a global group of honorees ranging from a mountain retreat in Morocco to a reimagined Miami icon, our annual It List is packed with hotels that are worth planning your trip around. This list is meticulously curated and researched, and we're excited to share what earned these properties a spot on the coveted list."

Spotlighting the 100 best new hotels and resorts that made the biggest impressions on Travel + Leisure editors and contributors, the 2023 It List features 35 hotels in North America, 32 in Europe, 13 in the Caribbean and Central and South America, 10 in Africa and the Middle East, 8 in Asia, and 2 in Australia. To see the full list of all 100 hotels along with descriptions about why each one made this year's list, click here .

How the It List hotels are selected: over the past year, the editors reviewed hundreds of new and renovated properties across the globe, which were then narrowed to just 100 in total. Each hotel has been vetted by Travel + Leisure.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith