China's First Nectin-4 Targeted ADC 9MW2821 Clinical Progress Released

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovative biopharmaceutical company with the whole industry chain layout, announced its Nectin-4 targeted site-specific ADC asset (R&D code: 9MW2821) demonstrated promising clinical data. The preliminary data show positive therapeutic signals in solid tumors, and good safety profile at the recommended phase II dose (RP2D).

Developed with site specific conjugate technology, 9MW2821 is China's first, global second Nectin-4 targeted ADC approved for clinical study. The multiple ongoing clinical studies include more than 10 different solid tumors, evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity. The preliminary data show that under RP2D, among 12 UC (Urothelial Carcinoma) patients the ORR (Objective Response Rate) was 50% and DCR (Disease Control Rate) was 100%, and among 6 CC (Cervical Carcinoma) patients, the ORR was 50% and DCR was 100%. Mabwell is promoting the enrollment of multiple cohorts of UC, CC, prostate cancer, HER-2 negative breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Details will be published in upcoming academic meetings.

Mabwell has also achieved several breakthroughs in new ADC technology platform, optimizing ADC platform by developing IDDC™, a new generation ADC site-specific conjugate technology platform, which is composed of multiple systematized core patented technologies including site-specific conjugate process DARfinity™, special designed linker IDconnect™, novel payload Mtoxin™, and conditional release structure LysOnly™. Developed Based on mentioned systematic patent technologies, the next generation ADCs have better structural homogeneity, quality stability, pharmacodynamics and tolerability, as well as dominant advantage of differentiation.

At present, the advantage of IDDC™ platform has been validated in several products under development. Clinical trial application for Trop-2 targeted ADC (R&D code: 9MW2921) has been accepted by NMPA. Clinical trial application for B7-H3 targeted ADC (R&D code: 7MW3711) is expected to be submitted soon. By continuously advancing development of multiple ADC candidates, it is expected that Mabwell will have 3 to 5 ADC products in clinical stage by 2024.

Mabwell has established complete industry chain for ADC, including early discovery, pre-clinical development and pilot scale production. The large-scale commercialized site is expected to be ready for production trial run at Q2, 2023.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, has the whole industrial chain of R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 17 pipeline products in different R&D stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 13 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 2 products have been approved and commercialized, 1 product has been filed for MA approval, 3 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and several provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base located in Shanghai is under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential impact of COVID-19; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

