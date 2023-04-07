Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. Announces it Will Redeem its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GEEX) (the "Company") today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company included as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "Public Shares") on or prior to April 14, 2023, because the Company's sponsor has determined that it will not make an additional contribution to the Company's trust account required in order to extend the April 7, 2023 deadline under the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Charter") for the Company to complete its initial business combination. Following such redemption of the Public Shares, the Company will liquidate and dissolve in accordance with the provisions of the Charter.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Company's trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed by April 14, 2023.

The Company expects that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") to delist the Company's securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

