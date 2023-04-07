MoneyGram Recognized as One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

Companies were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust, which included three main touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust

This honor recognizes companies across several industries, including Financial Services, in which MoneyGram was ranked fourth overall in the category

DALLAS, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced it has been named one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023" by Newsweek.

The Most Trustworthy Companies were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust, which included three main touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. This honor recognizes companies across several industries, including Financial Services, in which MoneyGram was ranked fourth overall in the category.

"We are extremely honored to be named one of the most trustworthy companies in America, not only by a media organization as reputable as Newsweek, but also by a core group of stakeholders," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to how we at MoneyGram set ourselves apart through an unwavering commitment to executing our corporate strategy, empowering our global workforce, and going above and beyond to exceptionally serve communities around the world."

MoneyGram continues to build trust by providing safe, reliable and transparent services that meet the financial needs of consumers globally. This is evidenced by the Company's strong customer experience scores, remarkably high customer retention rates, and low consumer fees compared to industry averages. MoneyGram also prides itself as an industry leader in consumer protection as demonstrated by the investments made to further enhance its best-in-class compliance program.

In addition to this recognition, MoneyGram is a two-time Top Workplaces USA winner and has received multiple local and regional workplace awards that highlight the Company's strong corporate culture globally.

"A huge thank you to our employees around the world who embrace our culture of customer-centricity," said Anna Greenwald, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer. "This is yet another well-deserved acknowledgement of our team who continues to do what it takes to earn the trust of our customers each and every day."

To compile the annual rankings, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data. The study considered all public and private companies headquartered in the United States with a revenue of over $500 million. Results were based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who submitted a total of 95,000 company evaluations. Ultimately, the top 700 companies across 23 industries were named the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 50 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Statista

Statista is one of the world's leading data and business intelligence platforms, empowering people worldwide to make fact-based decisions. Statista.com is the premier destination for statistics & reports, market, consumer, and company insights, providing direct access to data, analysis and trends on 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources across more than 179 industries. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs around 1,200 people in 12 locations worldwide.

