Advertising Industry Launches Free Thought Leadership Hub at MediaVillage.com

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The advertising industry is excited to announce the launch of a new Thought Leaders self-publishing platform at MediaVillage.com, a tech-enabled managed services (SaaS) solution that empowers companies to share knowledge and educational content for industry professionals, educators and interested job seekers.

The self-publishing hub is free to industry professionals, educators and students at www.MediaVillageThoughtLeaders.com

Among the advertising industry thought leaders using the MediaVillage Thought Leaders platform to share their purpose-driven messaging are the Ad Council, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), Media Financial Management Association (MFM), The Female Quotient (The FQ), DPAA, Outfront, A+E Networks, Restoring the Soul of Business author Rishad Tobaccowala, TV critic Ed Martin, Media Metaverse podcast host Jeff Minsky, In Terms of ROI author Bill Harvey, The Cog Blog columnist Brian Jacobs, Serial Marketer columnist David Berkowitz, pharmaceutical marketing expert Scott Grenz, sports blogger Justin Paura, media ecologist Jack Myers, and futurist David Houle. MediaVillage is also home to video conversations with industry leaders hosted by AdvancingDiversity.org, WomenAdvancing.org, MyersReports.com, LGBTQAdvancing.com, and MulticulturalInsites.com.

According to Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage and non-profit MediaVillage Education Foundation, "The advertising community underperforms in thought leadership compared to other established industries. With support across the advertising supported media community, we invested in creating a self-publishing platform for discovery of thought leadership, business offerings, educational resources, career guidance and strategic insights. MediaVillage Thought Leaders is a new proprietary platform that helps companies advance their B2B marketing message and contribute to the health of the advertising business."

INDUSTRY LEADERS COMMENT ON THE NEW MEDIAVILLAGE THOUGHT LEADERS HUB:

Bob Liodice, CEO: Association of National Advertisers (ANA)

"The ANA and MediaVillage have long maintained a mutually beneficial and rewarding partnership. Over the years, the many unique elements of MediaVillage have proved of great value to the ANA and its membership."

Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO: American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's)

"The 4A's is proud to support MediaVillage in the effort to move our industry forward across several areas beginning with the most critical business need: diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging."

Joseph Annotti, President and CEO: Media Financial Management Association (MFM)

"MFM values the opportunity to share our members' thought leadership with the MediaVillage audience. After a review of content publishing options, we determined that MediaVillage represented the best home to reach both our members and stakeholders across the marketing ecosystem."

MediaVillage content is available free at www.MediaVillage.com and is optimized for search at MeetingPrep.com, the advertising and media industry vertical search engine.

MediaVillage is the only online learning solution for the advertising-supported media community, providing a smart search interface for organizations and individuals to discover content that matches their specific needs. Myers has been implementing the components of the Thought Leaders solution at MediaVillage.com for more than a decade, with investment from more than 80 media companies, agencies, industry experts, and trade associations that contribute regularly to MediaVillage's library of more than 20,000 original educational, professional development, and thought leadership contributions.

The MediaVillage Content Studio publishes an average of 100 new earned and partner-driven editorials, video podcasts, and educational contributions each month. Content is organized into subject-matter and company-specific microsites, each branded with a unique URL. For corporate contributors, MediaVillage offers a suite of turnkey B2B services, including a custom content studio, display advertising, social media and SEO support, strategic market intelligence, event activation, and professional development.

For more information about MediaVillage and the Thought Leaders self-publishing platform, visit www.AboutMediaVillage.com and contact info@MediaVillage.com. For press inquiries, contact Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.com. Follow @MediaVillageCom, @JackMyersBiz.

About MediaVillage: MediaVillage is an open B2B marketplace where media companies and subject matter experts share thought leadership, business offerings, strategic insights, and resources for industry professionals, educators, and job seekers. Underpinned by SaaS technology, MediaVillage KnowledgeExchange, MeetingPrep.com, MediaVillage Thought Leaders and The Myers Report enable industry professionals, educators, and job seekers to learn and grow. MediaVillage hosts and manages dedicated destination B2B sites for more than 80 member companies and subject matter experts. Underwriters contribute B2B educational resources, market intelligence, content marketing, and diverse talent development resources and support the MediaVillage Education Foundation, a 501C3 non-profit organization. Become a MediaVillage Thought Leader and learn more about us at www.AboutMediaVillage.com

