GARDENA, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, announces the newest addition to its desktop barcode printer lineup with the release of the new CL-H300SV at NRF 2023 in New York City.



The new CL-H300SV barcode label printer provides outstanding value and more reliable printing options. Key vertical market segments require safer printing technology to better protect the wellness of their employees. The silver-ion infused plastics material, or "protective housing" used in the construction of the product, provides a "passive kill" to suppress growth of germs transmitted through human touch. The ability to disinfect the plastics also provides a potential layer of protection for employees and patients in healthcare applications that require printing.

Citizen CL-H300SV thermal label printer (PRNewswire)

Citizen's NEW CL-H300SV Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Barcode Label Printer featured at HIMSS 2023

"Healthcare requires products that help reduce contamination and add value to infection control within the hospital, clinic, pharmacy and beyond," said Tino Reis, Director of Healthcare Sales at Citizen Systems America. "We continue to provide core features, functionality and cost of ownership values our customers expect, but also options for more clean-ready products when they require them. We partner with key integrators, like Peripheral Resources Inc., to create even more value and support for our mutual end-user customers."

Peripheral Resources Inc. (PRI) is a long-time distribution partner and master systems integrator for Citizen Systems America. Specializing in healthcare industry installations, PRI is the primary partner for CL-H300SV integrations in the United States.

The CL-H300SV and other technology partner products with disinfectant ready and silver-ion infused passive germ-kill technology, will be on display at the company's booth (#121) co-hosted with Peripheral Resources Inc. (PRI) during the HIMSS tradeshow beginning April 18th, 2023.

Following strict guidelines published on the company's web page, https://www.citizen-systems.com/us/support/189/, Citizen products should only be cleaned and sanitized with specific chemical and cleaning agents that have passed the company's testing criteria of frequent sanitizing.

*The CL-H300SV, printer is not available for resell into Canada.

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen provides solutions that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, food service, healthcare and many more.

For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability, and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com/us.

Editorial Contact:

Austin Snowden

Citizen Systems America Corporation

Phone: (310) 781-1460

asnowden@citizen-systems.com

CITIZEN SYSTEMS AMERICA CORPORATION

1411 W. 190th Street, Suite 675

Gardena, CA 90248

(310) 781-1460 Fax (310) 781-9152

http://www.citizen-systems.com/us

Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citizen Systems America