ETA RELEASES AGENDA AND SPEAKERS FOR TRANSACT

Payments technologies transforming the payments experience will be featured at the show.

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is hosting TRANSACT, the biggest show in payments, in Atlanta — the hub of payments — from April 24-26.

"TRANSACT is the annual premier event in payments, bringing together over a thousand companies from every corner of the globe," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association. "From long-standing industry giants to innovative startups, TRANSACT is where the payments community gathers to meet, learn and make deals on an exciting and vibrant show floor. This is also a place for thought leaders to take the stage and share their knowledge, insights and actionable advice on how to succeed in this rapidly changing space. TRANSACT provides a platform for recognizing excellence, celebrating accomplishments, and coming together as one powerful force to transform the economy."

Themed "At the Speed of Payments", three fast-paced, immersive stages — Innovations, Opportunity and Transformation — will feature pathbreaking speakers from organizations including American Express, Apple Pay, Circle, Discover, Fiserv, Google, JP Morgan, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Stripe, and Shopify.

Meetups and Deep Dive stages will take the attendees into the workings of Crypto, Web3, and Security and Risk. Award-winning software companies will showcase their solutions in the ISV Village, and speakers will discuss the ways in which embedded payments are changing the game for all — consumers, merchants, and the economy — in a content track focused solely on software and payments.

ETA is also proud to announce that it will host its inaugural EMPOW(H)ER program at TRANSACT. The EMPOW(H)ER track will feature leading women who have forged new paths and will present a unique opportunity to hear from, network with, and learn from them.

TRANSACT is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for business leaders, visionaries and innovators to learn from the top players in the industry, stay ahead of trends and get hands-on experience with the latest payment technologies. This highly anticipated event grants attendees access to some of the most dynamic payments companies, providing an unprecedented opportunity to accomplish more deals in three days than could be achieved in months of engaging online.

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

