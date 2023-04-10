TEAMSTERS TRIUMPHANT AT SYSCO

Members Ratify Record Contracts After Strikes in Louisville, Indianapolis

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters won big for workers as members at two Sysco locations ratified record-breaking contracts. The victories successfully ended two-week strikes by securing higher wages and better retirement benefits for more than 160 members of Teamsters Local 135 in Indianapolis and 100 members of Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville.

"Our members sent a powerful message that when Teamsters stand together, we can take on anyone and win the fight, even America's biggest corporations," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Teamsters are united and emboldened at Sysco. Our members have proven to this company that when workers are disrespected, the Teamsters will take you on with everything we've got."

Strike lines extended to more than 1,000 workers nationwide. Picket lines were honored in Los Angeles by Sysco members of Teamsters Locals 495, 630, and 848; in San Francisco by Sysco members of Teamsters Local 853; and in Seattle by Sysco members of Teamsters Local 117. Additional local unions pledged to honor the strike if pickets appeared at their facilities.

"We were never alone during this strike. The outpouring of support from the community and our fellow workers gave us the strength to keep fighting," said Cody Combs, a Sysco Louisville driver and Local 89 member. "We stood up to Sysco by standing together, and we won big."

The new five-year agreements mark the latest round of coordinated bargaining for Sysco members in Indianapolis and Louisville.

"This triumph belongs to every single one of us who stood together to win respect. Sysco Teamsters have shown that when workers stand up and fight, we can achieve anything," said Marcus Irvin, a Sysco Indianapolis warehouse worker and chief steward for Local 135.

Newly organized delivery drivers at Local 89 secured a first contract over the holiday weekend. Drivers and warehouse workers at Local 135 voted in favor of a new five-year agreement this morning.

The new contracts showcase significant gains, including wage increases of more than 20 percent in year one for Local 89 members and limits on weekly work hours and an average of 23 percent over the life of the contract for Local 135 members, excellent retirement benefits, affordable union health care, strong workplace improvements, and MLK Day as a paid holiday.

The strike at Sysco was the most recent example of collective action by the Teamsters at America's largest broadline food distributor. In October, more than 800 Teamsters went on strike at Sysco for nearly three weeks to win contracts for workers in Arizona, Boston, and Syracuse, NY.

There are more than 10,000 Sysco Teamsters nationwide.

"Sysco saw what they were up against and caved to the Teamsters demands. Once again, our members established a united front and took this company head-on to get what they deserved," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This victory is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our members. It's also a reminder to Sysco to get its act together and treat its workers with respect. The Teamsters won't stand for it."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

