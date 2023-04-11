ACM Biolabs Further Strengthens Leadership, Appoints David Lawrence to Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM Biolabs (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering Singaporean-Swiss biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of targeted therapeutics for the prevention of multiple life-threatening diseases based on its proprietary ACM (Artificial Cell Membranes) tunable polymer-based delivery ATP™ technology, announces the appointment of David Lawrence as Non-Executive Director.

(PRNewswire)

Mr Lawrence is currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Sensorion, a gene therapy company listed on Euronext Growth in Paris and is a Director at EnteroBiotix Ltd. He was previously CFO of Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, where he served as a member of the Management Board; his responsibilities included Investor Relations and Communications in addition to overseeing the financial management of the company. During his tenure at Valneva he was instrumental in several financings including a NASDAQ Initial Public Offering (IPO) and by the point of his retirement from Valneva the market capitalisation of the company had grown to over €2bn. He also previously served as CFO of Acambis and as VP of Finance, Business Development and Strategy at Chiron Vaccines. In 2011 he supported the establishment and development of Synpromics Ltd, a synthetic promoter company that was acquired by AskBio in 2019, which was in turn acquired by Bayer in 2020.

Mr Lawrence has over 30 years' experience of leadership roles in life sciences, ranging from large biopharma companies such as GSK to start-ups and earlier stage companies, including Synpromics Ltd. He brings with him extensive industry experience including strategy, business development and M&A, and currently sits on the Boards of Enterobiotix Limited. He has also advised several life sciences Venture Capital firms between 2006 and 2017.

Madhavan Nallani, Chief Executive Officer of ACM Biolabs, commented: "We are delighted to welcome David to the team at this critical point in the development of our ATP™ technology. David brings a wealth of experience in strategic partnering as well as years of operational leadership in biopharma companies. I look forward to working closely with him as we progress with our partnering and accelerate the growth of ACM Biolabs."

David Lawrence said: "I am thrilled to be joining ACM at this exciting time in their development, to expand the possibilities of their novel polymer-based platform. There is huge potential in the variety of clinical areas this could be applied to. I look forward to working with Madhavan, the Board and the team to help unlock the potential of ACM and their unique technology."

About ACM Biolabs

ACM Biolabs is a pioneering Singaporean-Swiss biotechnology company with a versatile clinical platform for disease prevention and therapeutics based on its proprietary ACM (Artificial Cell Membranes) polymer-based delivery technology. ACM Biolabs' Tunable Platform (ATP™), offers flexibility to deliver multiple payloads (proteins to RNA) and can successfully target specific organs. Current R&D efforts focus on the development of vaccines for infectious diseases and personalised cancer therapeutics.

ACM Biolabs' lead program, ACM-001 an adjuvanted SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (beta variant) intranasal vaccine, has demonstrated pre-clinical efficacy and safety, with the potential to disrupt viral transmission and mutation. Its phase 1 clinical trial has progressed with no adverse safety signals in cohorts 1-6 and full immunogenicity data expected in the coming weeks. The ACM-001 program also validates the clinical efficacy of the ACM polymer-based platform, enabling a wider range of clinical applications.

ACM Biolabs leads all clinical and regulatory activities of its pipeline programs. It also coordinates business development discussions with potential partners, to leverage ATP™ for the formulation and targeted delivery of novel pipeline candidates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACM Biolabs