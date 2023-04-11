AWARE RECOVERY CARE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry, announced today that it has appointed Lauren H. Grawert, MD, as the company's new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"Dr. Grawert brings broad and deep experience as both a medical doctor and an accomplished leader in the field."

As CMO, Dr. Grawert will work closely with Aware's CEO, Brian Holzer, MD to lead and scale the Company's Medical Affairs organization while overseeing the daily operations of the company's clinical care model to ensure all clients continue to receive the highest quality of care.

In previous roles, Dr. Grawert was Chief of Psychiatry (Northern Virginia) for the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, where she developed and instituted large-scale outpatient addiction treatment programs for alcohol use disorder and opioid use disorder; she has also worked in private practice specializing in general psychiatry, substance use disorders, and medically assisted treatment. Dr. Grawert has served as an expert for the Virginia Governor's Advisory Commission Task Force on Opioids and Addiction; the Addiction subcommittee expert for Kaiser Permanente's National Mental Health & Addiction Leadership Organization; and a Professor of Psychiatry at Penn State College of Medicine. She received her medical and psychiatric residency training, and addiction fellowship completion, at Medical University of South Carolina.

"Dr. Grawert brings broad and deep experience as both a medical doctor and an accomplished leader in the field, and I'm delighted to have her join the Aware Recovery Care team," said Dr. Holzer. "Double board-certified in both Psychiatry/Neurology and Addiction Psychiatry, Dr. Grawert is experienced with a variety of behavioral healthcare models through both private practice and leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and other organizations. She is a true servant leader and I can't wait to see the positive impact she brings to Aware and the clients we serve."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Aware and help support its incredible mission of offering in-home addiction treatment to individuals and families in the states we serve across the U.S.," said Dr. Grawert. "Aware's in-home treatment model is not only revolutionary for patient care but also life-changing—because it allows people to recover from addiction without interrupting their work, education, or family lives. I look forward to helping Aware uphold best-in-class addiction care for the patients that need us."

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction "Recover Where You Live," transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering innovative addiction services to those in need. Aware's groundbreaking and evidence-based approaches treat addiction differently by bringing collaborative care with lived experience to the home, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive & make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in ten states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, KY, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

