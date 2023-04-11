THE DECK AT ISLAND GARDENS WELCOMES SPRING WITH NEW FLORAL AND TROPICAL COCKTAIL MENU

New Offerings Feature Cocktails Inspired by the Lounge and Bar's Vibrant Outdoor Ambiance

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deck at Island Gardens , Miami's premier waterfront lounge and bar, has announced a new cocktail menu inspired by its lush outdoor ambiance and the venue's reputation being in a bustling mega-yacht marina destination. Carefully crafted by the restaurant's mixologists, the new cocktail menu boasts exciting and delicious new flavors that transport guests to yachting destinations around the globe with every sip. Just in time for spring, the new cocktails ($19 each) are created with fresh, tropical ingredients with floral notes to mimic the season.

"Our team has been hard at work crafting a new cocktail menu that captures the vibrant flavors and traditions that you would find at the alluring yachting destinations around the world. The Biscayne Breeze cocktail, for instance, is a perfect ode to the growing yacht hub of Miami with its tropical ingredients" said The Deck at Island Gardens Head Bartender Miguel Soto. "And with other unique cocktails like Leave Me in Capri that boast herbal notes, each new drink is meaningful, flavorful and a perfect pairing for any of our dishes. So come and enjoy breathtaking Miami skyline views from our bar while sipping on a craft cocktail that captures the essence of waterfront dining and lifestyle - all amongst the most beautiful yachts in Miami!"

New cocktails and spritzes include:

The Islander: Dark rum, Grand Marnier, coconut cream, pineapple juice and bitters topped with a mint bouquet (served in a fresh coconut on Sundays for $26 )

Biscayne Breeze: Tequila Blanco , homemade lychee purée, butterfly pea flower syrup and Yellow Chartreuse

Harbour Mezcal: Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, St-Germain, ginger beer and lime juice garnished with crushed spices

Hibiscus Mule: Vodka, hibiscus syrup, lime juice and rose water topped with Fever-Tree ginger beer

Leave Me in Capri: Gin infused with cucumber and basil, Maraschino liqueur, Dry Vermouth and lemon juice

Take Me to St. Tropez : St-Germain, fresh cucumber water and Green Chartreuse topped with prosecco.

Ibiza Before Dark: Empress 1908 Gin, strawberry-infused Aperol, grapefruit juice and Fever-Tree sparkling lemon

In addition to these new cocktails and spritzes, two crowd-pleasing signature cocktails are still on the menu: the Passion-ista, made with cachaça, passion fruit purée, lemon juice, rose water and edible rose petals, and From St. Barths With Love, crafted with vodka, mango liqueur, fresh mango purée and lemon juice topped with a mint bouquet.

The Deck at Island Gardens is located at 888 MacArthur Causeway in Miami. It is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 a.m. Guests are welcome to secure their favorite waterfront table, cabana or bar seating via The Deck at Island Gardens' booking page , calling the restaurant directly at 786.627.4949 or emailing thedeck@islandgardens.com .

ABOUT THE DECK AT ISLAND GARDENS:

The Deck at Island Gardens is Miami's treasured waterfront restaurant and lounge. This unparalleled setting for waterfront dining also offers late-night vibes to match the mega views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Aside from one-of-a-kind scenery and programming, guests can also savor mouthwatering Mediterranean dishes, chilled seafood and signature house cocktails. From the innovative brunch buffet to a weekday Sunset RSVP Happy Hour, bottle service in private cabanas service, special events and more, guests can dine and dance the day – or night – away at this Miami hot spot. The Deck at Island Gardens hosts signature events to indulge every curiosity with world-class DJs and entertainers. It also offers private event options for 11 to 2,000+ guests, perfect for any party, gala or showcase. Operating hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, and noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Deck is closed on Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit islandgardens.com/the-deck , follow @thedeck_islandgardens or call 786.627.4949.

