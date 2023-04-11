Glooko Announces Partnership with Insulin Dosing Algorithm Company Hedia

Collaboration Provides People with Diabetes Personalized Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, Inc., announced today a new Global partnership with Hedia, integrating its technology into Glooko's diabetes management platforms for healthcare providers and people with diabetes. The collaboration will provide an interoperable solution that brings together connected care, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutic technologies to enhance access for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes requiring bolus insulin dosing advice.

With the Glooko platforms, patients currently have the ability to share their diabetes data with their healthcare providers (HCPs), including blood glucose readings, insulin doses, food and carbs, exercise activity, blood pressure and weight. With the integration of Hedia Diabetes Assistant, people with diabetes will be able to receive bolus insulin dosing advice, which will provide personalized care and reduce the burden of manually calculating required insulin doses. In addition, when used in conjunction with connected insulin pens*, the integrated solution facilitates a high level of visibility for HCPs who are managing patients on multiple daily injection (MDI) therapy. This integration enhances the capabilities of Glooko's remote patient monitoring (RPM) and supports virtual consultations for MDI patients.

"We are very pleased to partner with Hedia to offer this algorithm-driven innovation for personalized healthcare for diabetes patients and their healthcare teams," stated Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "The robust clinical data supporting Hedia's efficacy demonstrates this could be a viable alternative for patients who are not able to access insulin pumps. This partnership shows how interoperability gives people with diabetes the optimal tools available to ease the management of their condition and enhance health outcomes such as the stability of blood glucose levels."

Peter Lucas, CEO of Hedia said, "We are thrilled to call Glooko, a company with such an extensive clinical network, our partner in digital health. In addition to our strong clinical evidence, one of the key issues we consider when building our technology is regulatory compliance and cybersecurity. Glooko has demonstrated their strength in these areas with multiple third-party certifications and that's a key driver behind our partnership. Hedia's Class IIb medical device designation ensures that the best solutions are being provided to patients and their care teams."

The initial European launch of the integration is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024.

*The connected pen feature is available only in the EU.

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care platforms. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations.

About Hedia

Hedia is a leading digital therapeutics company within diabetes, committed to help people with insulin-dependent diabetes gain control of their condition. Making life with diabetes easier has been the incentive from the beginning of building Hedia Diabetes Assistant and the solution is today available in 11 countries. Based on habits of the individual person with diabetes and personalized input, our diabetes app generates insulin recommendations by taking many aspects of diabetes management into account – such as recording blood glucose readings, keeping track of active insulin, measuring carbs, calculating an insulin dosage, keeping track of activity, recording blood ketones.

