La Brea Bakery - North American Artisan Bread Baker Introduces Plant-Based Brioche Bun to Foodservice and Restaurant Operators

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Brea Bakery , North America's No. 1 artisan bread bakers, introduces a re-imagined brioche bun to the foodservice and restaurant industry. After a brief production hiatus, the La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun returns as a delicious plant-based bread that embodies the same hallmark buttery flavor and tender crumb of a traditional brioche.

The La Brea Bakery Plant-Based Brioche Bun has the same rich, mildly sweet flavor as the brand's original brioche.

"Many foodservice operators have streamlined or simplified their menus over the past few years, and the new La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun meets multiple consumer demands including gourmet offerings and health halos." said Brie Buenning, Director of Marketing, La Brea Bakery. "We are committed to providing our operator customers with an expansive and flexible assortment of elevated artisan breads to satisfy their patrons, meet current trends, and support increased profitability."

Crafted with high quality ingredients that elevate the dining experience, the La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun has the same rich, mildly sweet flavor as the brand's original brioche, and is hearty enough to hold up to the juiciest sandwich builds. Jonathan Davis, La Brea Bakery's Culinary Innovation Lead, created inspiring recipes for food service operators, with the thaw and serve bread that include the La Brea Bakery Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and the La Brea Bakery Folded Omelet Sandwich .

"La Brea Bakery's Research & Development expertise and capabilities enable us to deliver operational solutions like this plant-based brioche bun, while never compromising taste and our artisan promise." said Chris Prociv, Chief Commercial Officer - Retail, Aspire Bakeries (parent company of La Brea Bakery). "We also partner with foodservice and restaurant operators to provide customized solutions that meet their specific needs and build their competitive advantage."

The La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun joins a lineup of primarily plant-based breads produced by the company, which is dedicated to following artisan traditions. The bread is currently available to foodservice and restaurant operators nationwide. For more information and recipes visit: www.labreabakery.com/plantbasedbrioche .

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery foods are sold at grocery stores, online retailers, and restaurant channels across the country. Find La Brea Bakery breads near you: www.labreabakery.com/where-to-buy and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

