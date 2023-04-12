BayCare Health System Embraces Better Billing Efficiency and Accuracy with Oracle Health's RevElate

First facility in the Florida health system goes live on Oracle Health clinically-driven patient accounting product to bring automation and intelligence to its billing cycle

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, a 16-hospital system serving West Central Florida, is using Oracle Health's RevElate at Mease Countryside Hospital, a 387-bed facility. With RevElate Patient Accounting, BayCare can reduce repetitive and time-consuming manual data entry by automating multiple steps in the billing cycle. This helps them lower cost-to-collect and create a better experience for patients and staff.

RevElate, which is currently live at BayCare's initial facility, brings together a unified view of clinical and financial information to give customers better visibility into patient activity and accounts. The system tracks payments from patients and health insurance payers to drive more accurate billing by helping users understand expected reimbursements and remaining balances. BayCare plans to further deploy RevElate across its entire network this year.

"BayCare is always striving to efficiently manage our enterprise revenue cycle process, and we appreciate Oracle Health's commitment to revenue cycle efficiency with RevElate," said Lynda Gorken, vice president for patient financial services, BayCare Health System. "By building on the strength of Soarian Financials, which worked well for us, RevElate is enabling us to bring clinical and financial information together, supporting our mission of delivering a quality patient experience at every step, from intake to final billing."

BayCare is ranked among the nation's top 20% of large health systems and is the leading non-profit health provider in West Central Florida. For more than 30 years, BayCare has relied on Oracle Health technology including lab, pharmacy, electronic health record, and RevElate solutions to create efficiencies in their business and better serve patients.

Creating a More Intelligent Billing Process

RevElate is built on industry-tested workflows to simplify and automate patient accounting which helps lower costs, reduces administrative tasks and creates a more efficient and accurate billing process. Customers using RevElate may benefit from:

Process automation that reduces manual data entry and redundant tasks

Accurate classification of all new charges as they post. The solution constantly evaluates charges against contract terms to automatically calculate net reimbursements prior to billing

Billing workflows connected to clinical patient data so payers have access to the information they need to process claims and reimburse providers

Reports that serve as a "single source of truth" based on automatically reconciled data between the EHR and RevElate

A modern, open architecture that allows multiple parties to securely share and act on information in near real-time

A single, unified data layer that is EHR-agnostic to simplify network expansion and data interoperability

Cloud-based integration application programming interfaces that create more flexibility for healthcare systems and developers

"RevElate is helping advance patient accounting, streamlining cumbersome processes for billing staff and using the clinical data to provide less confusing and more straightforward billing for patients," said Brenna Quinn, senior vice president of product, Oracle Health. "Client insights, including those from BayCare, have been critical to creating and evolving the product as we seek to help our customers drive better results and improve financial strength, especially when they are under tremendous pressure to be, and remain, profitable."

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and West Central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare on the Web at www.BayCare.org.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

