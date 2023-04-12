Trumark Homes Expands Colorado Portfolio with 44 Homesites in Timnath

Kitchel Lake will offer single-family detached homes with large lots and oversized garages

DENVER, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in Colorado and California, announced today that it is expanding its Colorado portfolio and will build 44 single-family detached homes in Timnath, CO. This lot purchase at Kitchel Lake is the company's first growth in the state since 2021, with additional land deal announcements anticipated this year.

"Trumark Homes is excited to be expanding our footprint in Colorado in the beautiful town of Timnath with new homes at Kitchel Lake," said Scott Davis, Colorado Division President for Trumark Homes. "This community will feature spacious, modern homes with exceptional amenities and outdoor living spaces where homebuyers can truly experience all the best of Northern Colorado living and love where they call home."

Kitchel Lake will feature 44 single-family detached homes on large 65-foot-wide lots, with two ranch and four two-story floorplans ranging from 2,016 square feet to 2,968 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four bathrooms. Additional features include unfinished basements, standard three-car garages, and two plans with a four-car garage. Elevations will include Modern Farmhouse, Modern Prairie and Modern Mountain, with floorplans designed by the award-winning Woodley Architectural Group. Prices are anticipated to start in the mid $700,000s.

The community is centered around Kitchel Lake and ideal for anyone seeking an outdoor rich lifestyle. The community plans also call for a clubhouse to be built that will include lockers for paddleboards and kayaks, and pocket parks to be located throughout the community. Numerous open spaces and trails throughout the city attract residents of all ages for biking, hiking, walking and running, including the 21-mile Poudre River Trail.

Timnath is a fast-growing suburb of Fort Collins and conveniently located within minutes of Old Town's retail and dining scene and Colorado State University. Residents will also enjoy easy access to numerous outdoor activities and destinations including boating and fishing at Timnath Reservoir, as well as Timnath Community Park Dog Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

This community will appeal to a wide array of homebuyers, especially families seeking proximity to the Poudre School District's highly rated schools including the new Timnath Middle-High School. The campus opened in Fall 2022 and features a 255,000 square-foot school building plus state-of-the-art facilities including a performing arts area, culinary arts kitchen, outdoor learning space, 3,500-seat stadium, multiple turf fields, tennis courts and baseball diamonds. A new elementary school is also planned to be built. Timnath consistently ranks as one of the best places in Colorado to buy a house (#4), raise a family (#16), and with the best public schools (#23), as rated by Niche .

"We are continually exploring strategic opportunities to further invest in the Colorado market and create additional new home communities in this region," added Davis. "Homebuyers have responded well to our thoughtful designs and high-quality craftsmanship, and we look forward to continuing to provide opportunities that emphasize the unique quality of life found in this region."

Trumark Homes' additional Colorado communities currently selling include RainDance National and Pelican Shores in Windsor.

To learn more about Kitchel Lake or join the interest list, please call (925) 281-3227 or visit: https://trumarkhomes.com/new-homes/co/timnath/kitchel-lake/ .

About Trumark Homes

With more than 30 years of trusted experience and recognition as 2019 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer and 2018 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder, the Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate developer and builder that includes: Trumark Communities, a master-planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next-generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. In 2020, Trumark Homes entered into an agreement with Japan-based Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., who acquired a majority interest in Trumark, providing resources for accelerating the growth of the company. https://trumarkhomes.com

View original content:

SOURCE Trumark Homes