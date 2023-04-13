Careington Announces New Facility for Expansion of Printing and Fulfillment Solutions

FRISCO, Texas, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation proudly announces a new facility for printing and fulfillment solutions, further expanding one of the company's many administrative services offered to its growing insurance carrier, TPA and employer clients nationally. The facility, located in one of three buildings across two campuses at Careington's corporate headquarters, is dedicated exclusively to digital printing, customized marketing materials, membership ID cards, fulfillment kits and mailing services.

The fulfillment center was previously housed in Careington's main corporate office. The new dedicated space is utilized solely for the Print, Production and Logistics Division, an in-house unit that oversees the printing and mailing of all materials for member, client and corporate needs. The team designed the layout of the new facility with innovation in mind, ensuring a linear workflow for printing and mailing efficiencies. One of the biggest enhancements to the facility was the addition of several new state-of-the-art printing machines, allowing for the production of a broader array of precisely customizable materials. The facility debuted a new generation of printers provided by Canon Solutions America, Inc. to North America that increased Careington's production capacity by up to 30 percent from previous models. Three of the new ImagePRESS V1000 innovative production printers are housed at the facility as well as many additional top-of-the-line machines with specialty functionalities, such as the Pro4100S large-format and full-color printing on high-quality paper, banners, canvases and other custom materials as well as folding, trimming and spot varnish. The newest innovations allow for significant expansion of Careington's printing capabilities.

Careington is a nationally licensed Discount Plan Organization and Third Party Administrator serving more than 30 million members across its companies, making private and white-label print collateral a pivotal solution offered to its diverse client base including employers of any size or industry, carriers, TPAs, Medicare Advantage companies, government municipalities, unions, school districts, college and universities, affinity groups, associations, brokers and benefits consultants. With this in mind, the company ensured the facility included a designated area for printing of insurance policies and certificates, ID cards and plan information. The new, secure facility is another testament to Careington's commitment to protecting PII and HIPAA data.

Beyond printing and fulfillment solutions, Careington also offers custom product development, dental network leasing, enrollment, specialty sales and retention, individual and group billing, dental claims administration, compliance and regulatory guidance, marketing and communications, project management and implementation, account management, IS and IT resources and customer service. Careington's administrative solutions support its expansive portfolio of more than 150 money-saving products and services.

"Our team collaboratively redesigned and reimagined this new space," Careington Assistant Vice President of Print, Production and Logistics Martin Schneider said. "We are excited that this facility allows us expanded printing and mailing capabilities for our many valued clients and customers."

The relocation and expansion took place during the Print, Production and Logistics Department's busiest quarter of the year without service interruption to clients. The new facility has produced more than 2.3 million pieces of print collateral since becoming operational in November.

"Careington is proud to have a new facility dedicated to one of our core administrative capabilities – printing and fulfillment solutions," Careington Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda said. "Our goal is to continually expand the products and services we offer as a single-source solution to support our clients and their customers throughout the nation."

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.

