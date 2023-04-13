Ironclad Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management

References see the Ironclad platform as a clean and intuitive tool that provides a dynamic environment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading contract management platform for modern legal teams, announced today that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contact Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48785822, March 2023). The IDC MarketScape report evaluates the vendors in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) space and assesses their ability to deliver scalable solutions for buy-side contract management.

According to the report, "References see the Ironclad platform as a clean and intuitive tool that provides a dynamic environment from which they may draft, edit, collaborate, assess, and execute their contracts. Reference clients view the Ironclad implementation process positively, citing relatively quick implementations and seamless data discovery and loads."

The report continued, "Ironclad makes heavy use of user-friendly features such as chat and activity feeds, in-product collaboration that extends to external counterparties and browser-based editor built to the DOCX standard. AI-powered negotiation guidelines can be deployed to let users build negotiation workflow rules to reduce contractual, financial, regulatory or data privacy risks in the process."

According to the report, "Role assignments across IT, Legal, Finance and Operations are automated with intelligent approval routing that drives efficiency and speed of contract processing. Ironclad chooses best-in-breed partners like Coupa, Oracle, iProcurement, OpenAI and Zip."

"Since 2014, we have been on a mission to power the world's contracts by bringing them into the digital age," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. "Contracts are at the core of every single business decision, and are the single most under-utilized tool to speed up business and drive tangible business results. It is an honor to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications report, and a testament to the work we put in every day for our customers."

Ironclad serves customers across a wide range of industries from technology and IT, to healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, and more. Customers like L'Oréal, the Texas Rangers, Dropbox, and Mastercard use Ironclad to turn their business contracts into critical carriers of data, speed up their contracting, and drive business impact.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. Recently named to the Forbes AI 50 2023 list, and named a Top Company to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider, the company is a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, Franklin Templeton and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

