Medical Device Manufacturing gets Major Boost as Zeus Opens State-of-the-Art Facility

Global leader in advanced polymer solutions selects Minnesota to open its new catheter manufacturing facility, marking a key milestone in its geographic expansion program.

ORANGEBURG, S.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced today that construction is almost complete on a state-of-the-art catheter manufacturing facility in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The location, scale, and on-site capabilities across R&D, design, and development will advance catheter innovation and strengthen Zeus's strategic partnerships with OEMs and medical device customers.

"The Minnesota facility is an important step in our geographic expansion for several reasons," said Steve Peterson, President and CEO of Zeus. "The state has a long track record in medical device innovation, and locating closer to customers will support deeper collaboration across early-stage catheter design and development. Furthermore, this facility allows us to scale catheter manufacturing significantly to meet growing global customer and market demand."

Scheduled to open in summer 2023, this custom 75,600 square feet facility includes an advanced R&D lab and cleanroom equipped with the latest technologies to design, develop, and validate new catheter prototypes in industry-best lead times. It also brings additional capabilities in-house to Zeus, including laser cutting, ablation, and welding.

"This facility opens the door to expanding our end-to-end catheter design and manufacturing capabilities, all under one roof. It's a big step for our customers and the industry," said Suresh Sainath, General Manager for Zeus' catheter solutions division. "It also represents a building block for future strategic collaboration between our catheter and polymer customers, enabling industry-defining catheter innovation going forward."

As well as proximity to current customers, the Arden Hills, MN, location was selected for its easy access to local transportation and amenities for the company's expanding workforce. Following an agreement with DEED as part of the Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF), this new facility is expected to create 100-plus new jobs in the coming years. Positions will include engineers, project managers, technicians, and product builders.

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world's leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. More than 50 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and more allows Zeus to achieve its mission to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,200 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, Orangeburg, St. Matthews, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Guangzhou, China; Letterkenny, Ireland; and now Arden Hills, Minnesota. For more information, visit: Zeus Press Kit

