The 133rd Canton Fair to Forge A New Ecosystem of Building and Home Decor, Bringing New Dynamism for the Industry's Sustainable Development

The 133rd Canton Fair to Forge A New Ecosystem of Building and Home Decor, Bringing New Dynamism for the Industry's Sustainable Development

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week witnesses the successful opening of the first phase of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), which will last five days till April 19th. At the first phase of the Fair, leading Building & Home Decor exhibitors showcase the green and low-carbon transformation innovations on construction materials, bringing environmentally friendly and sustainable home improvement solutions to global home décor buyers.

(PRNewswire)

Shanghai Alubang Decorative Material Co., Ltd. ("Alubang"), a company focusing on the field of home decoration and building materials, showcases three innovative products to the global business people in the 133rd Canton Fair, including its aluminum corrugated panel, metal composite panel for household appliances, and fire-resistant A2 aluminum composite panel.

Among these products, the metal composite panel for home appliances is jointly developed by Alubang and Sony in 2015 and used in TV backplanes in the context of accelerating industrial transformation and upgrading. This product integrates the advantages of environmental protection, energy saving, lightness and durability, paving the way for the possibility of a light-weight and modern aesthetic design for TV.

"While we insist on innovative product exploration, we also adhere to the concept of energy saving and consumption reduction and strive to be at the forefront of green home improvement," said Kevin Luo Export Manager of Alubang.

Hebei Orient Sundar Windows Co., Ltd. ("Orient Sundar"), a high-tech enterprise from China, also a high-quality exhibitor at 133rd Canton Fair, brings PH126+ series passive window products to the Fair, showing the world the latest achievements in the green and low-carbon transformation of home improvement building materials. The company has the world's only intelligent manufacturing base in green energy-saving building industrial chains, spanning hundreds of green and energy-saving building industrial chain core products.

At the Fair, the PH126+ series adopts the industry-leading Industry 4.0 fully automated production technology and implements the research, development, and production concepts of energy savings, low carbon emissions, and environmental protection. This series is equipped with its passive house high-tech integrated system, which not only meets the construction and decoration needs of different climates and buildings but also greatly reduces building energy consumption, which has won the PHI certification.

The Fair will feature nearly 2000 exhibiting companies onsite in Building and Home Décor section during Phase 1. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 for more information of 133rd Canton Fair, or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair