Circa Announces LaborIQ Compensation Solution

MILWAUKEE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce the launch of LaborIQ, a compensation software solution providing human resource (HR) teams with salary answers for all occupations in the U.S. The new partnership with Dallas-based, LaborIQ®, will support HR teams with accurate and predictive salary data to develop proactive compensation strategies without the burden of a dedicated full-time position.

LaborIQ will provide Circa clients with unlimited, nationwide access to compensation and retention solutions, through three main features:

Salary Answers. Access to recommended compensation and salary ranges for 20,000 job titles by location, industry, and company size. Pay Benchmarks. Compare individuals or team salaries to current and future market pay rates while proactively identifying pay gaps. Expert Analysis. Talent supply and market insights into key drivers of compensation demands to help build a candidate pipeline, faster.

"By offering LaborIQ, we continue to strengthen our role in AI-powered solutions so that our clients have the support to do their jobs quickly and easily," Patrick Sheahan, CEO of Circa said. "Adding LaborIQ to our OFCCP compliance and talent acquisition technology solutions meets a much-needed demand that Circa customers have been asking for. We're thrilled to partner with the leader in compensation and labor market analytics to help HR professionals find and attract candidates faster, while also proactively identifying pay gaps to reduce turnover."

"We are excited to partner with Circa, the dominant presence in Workforce Recruiting & OFCCP Compliance Solutions. LaborIQ and Circa create a critical advantage for companies who need the right answers for their talent strategies, and key resources to support their longer-range growth plans," said Claudine Zachara, President & COO of LaborIQ.

Circa provides SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Exclusive LaborIQ software benefits will be offered to Circa clients, beginning April 2023, with access to the most current compensation data, benchmarking tools, and labor market forecasts available today.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About LaborIQ

Founded in 2018, LaborIQ set out to be a change-maker for HR Tech, and empower human resource professionals with better, faster, and more intuitive labor market software. Today, LaborIQ provides thousands of users with lightning-fast answers for today's compensation requirements, salary benchmarking, retention dashboards and job market forecasts for every location in the U.S. Paired with advanced AI technology, the platform delivers unequaled user experience and unlimited access to over 20,000+ job titles with customization by industry, education, experience, company size and revenue.

Media Contact

Media Contact

Angel Fischer Bridget Arnott Senior Product Marketing Manager Head of Marketing

