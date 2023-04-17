Poland Spring® Announces Partnership with Foundations Created to Honor Boston Marathon Bombing Victims

The Northeast's Largest Water Brand is Collaborating with the Martin Richard Foundation, Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund and Lingzi Foundation as Part of a Brand Commitment to Deepen its Support within Local Boston Communities

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, shortly before the 127th Boston Marathon begins, the race's longtime official water, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, which is part of BlueTriton Brands, announced it will be donating $25,000 this year split among the three foundations created in honor of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing: Martin Richard, 8, Lingzi Lu, 23 and Krystle Campbell, 29.

Since that horrible day on April 15, 2013, Poland Spring has been inspired by the strength and dignity shown by those three families, and their incredible dedication to Bostonians by creating organizations that have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those in their community.

From the beginning in 1845, Poland Spring has been deeply rooted in local communities. "For over 178 years, we've seen how that support has sustained people during the most difficult times of their lives and given them strength to move forward," said Basak Baysal, Brand Manager for Poland Spring. "No one has exemplified that spirit more than the city of Boston and the Richard, Lu and Campbell families. We are honored to partner with them this year. It is our hope that others will join us in the years to come so these groups can continue their work year-round."

Bill Richard, Martin's father who co-founded the foundation with his wife Denise, said, "We started the foundation in 2014, to keep Martin's spirit of sportsmanship, inclusion, and peace for all alive. With the generosity and support of our family, friends, and neighbors, we've been able to do just that while also doing what we can to help the Boston and Dorchester communities." They added, "We'd like to thank Poland Spring for their donation and commitment, which will enable us to continue our work, including maintaining Martin's Park in Boston and investing in programs that encourage young people to celebrate diversity and become leaders."

Meghan M. Zaremba, the Lingzi Foundation's Administrator said, "Lingzi was a joyful light who lived life to the fullest. We created the foundation to reflect her positive spirit, her ability to bring people together, and her deep appreciation of the beauty in the world. We thank Poland Spring for supporting us as we continue our goal to help the communities she loved so much."

For Krystle Campbell's friends Elliott Nerland, his wife Erin Daly, and Bonnie Fleischer, who co-founded the Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund with Krystle's mother Patty, the donation came at a perfect moment. "Going from year to year, we never knew how long it would last," said Nerland. "Our partnership with Poland Spring is solidifying that we're going to continue, that our fundraising and our celebrating Krystle's life on Marathon Mondays will continue." Daly added, "It's all just very exciting. We're very thankful."

Nerland continued, "We try to make larger donations to larger organizations that will have a greater impact. With our collaborations with the Medford Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility at the Medford Public Schools, we're able to impact hundreds of children, and they are making their communities a better place."

Fleischer added, "And that was how Krystle lived her life, making the world a better place, person by person."

The donation is part of a commitment from Poland Spring to deepen its connection with local communities in the Northeast. Over the next few years, Poland Spring will continue to support Boston organizations making a difference and inspire others to do the same.

About Poland Spring® Brand

Established in Maine, Poland Spring® 100% Natural Spring Water is sustainably sourced from natural springs and served throughout the Northeast for more than 175 years. It has naturally occurring electrolytes providing a fresh, crisp taste. The products come in both still and sparkling varieties, with a huge selection of flavors and sizes to match different needs. Poland Spring® Brand is committed to helping conserve the springs where the water is sourced, using bottles that can be recycled and transformed into new bottles, and proudly supporting the local communities.

To learn more visit: www.PolandSpring.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @polandspringwtr @polandspring

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water, purified water and water beverage brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION® Alkaline Water, Pure Life® Purified Water, B'EAU™ Marine Collagen Water Beverage, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability and helps to conserve more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 13 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 12 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About Martin Richard Foundation:

The Martin Richard Foundation works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace. We invest in community programs that broaden horizons for young people and encourage them to celebrate diversity and engage in positive civic action.

On April 15, 2013, eight-year-old Martin Richard was one of three people killed while hundreds of others were injured when two bombs exploded near the Boston Marathon finish line. A photo of Martin holding a handmade sign spread across the Internet in the weeks that followed; the sign read "No More Hurting People, Peace." Martin's earnest commitment to peace became the impetus for the Martin Richard Foundation, founded by parents Denise and Bill in January 2014.

Since 2014, the Foundation has worked to advance Martin's values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness and peace by investing in programs that encourage young people to celebrate diversity and engage as community leaders.

About Lingzi Foundation:

The Lingzi Foundation is a 501 (c) (3), not-for-profit organization based in Boston, Massachusetts formed by the family of Lu Lingzi, who perished during the Boston Marathon bombing attack, to preserve and perpetuate Lingzi's life example.

The Foundation provides opportunities to those who share Lingzi's ambition and dreams to enrich their lives, open their minds, and break down barriers by learning from her positive spirit, unparalleled work ethic, perseverance, and humanism.

Lingzi lived life fully with joy by appreciating family and friends, food and its ability to bring people together, and the beauty of the environment around her. The Foundation seeks to identify and partner with organizations that share these passions and support their inspirational initiatives.

About Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund:

Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old Medford, Massachusetts native, was one of three people killed in the April 15, 2013 bombings at the Boston Marathon finish line. She was a graduate of Medford High School and attended the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Krystle worked for many years as a manager with Jasper White's Summer Shack restaurants, and more recently was a manager at Jimmy's Steer House in Arlington.

She is remembered for her amazing smile, her infectious energy and enthusiasm, and her kindness toward family, friends and co-workers alike. Krystle is survived by her parents, Patricia and William Campbell, and her brother, Billy Campbell.

The Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund at The Boston Foundation will be used to make gifts in honor and remembrance of Krystle to charitable causes important to Krystle and her family.

