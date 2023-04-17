TRILLIUM CAPITAL OUTLINES PATH FOR REVENUE GROWTH FOR GETTY

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trillium Capital LLC announced that it has outlined a path for revenue growth for Getty Images Holding, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) ("Getty" or the "Company").

The principals of Trillium Capital LLC own over 500,000 shares of common stock and common stock equivalents of Getty. We believe that the Board of Directors of Getty (the "Board") has a fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value for all stockholders. Stewardship of a public company is an important responsibility for a Board. This includes things such as selecting the right executive team, working with management to define the strategic path, building a sustainable and growing franchise and most of all creating value for all stakeholders.

Some of the points in our path to revenue growth for Getty are the following ideas:

Expand partnership with Nvidia using their rendering capabilities/technology and leveraging Getty's deep metadata/tagging system (potential strategic buyer).

Create a strategic relationship with Microsoft & Bing through their Open API system (potential strategic buyer).

Create a strategic relationship with Adobe to combine with their extensive imaging collection (potential strategic buyer).

Build a metadata relationship with Facebook and Instagram to upload digital photos and videos (potential strategic buyer).

Build relationships with universities for students to upload and share photography and videos with large family and friend groups using Artificial Intelligence and Metadata.

Expand the platform to upload photos and videos from such things as special events like sports, religious ceremonies or churches, museums, libraries, weddings, graduations, and family events.

Partner with magazines and newspapers such as National Geographic, People Magazine, New York Times , The Washington Post, etc. to upload and download digital libraries.

The above are just some of our preliminary steps on the path to create massive revenue growth for Getty. We continue to believe that our Managing Partner, Scott Murray, should be appointed to the Board. We are confident that many more great growth and strategic plans will come to the surface once he joins the Board.

