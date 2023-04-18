Digital Cinema Technology Pioneer, Jack Kline, and Senior Film and Entertainment Industry Leader, Thomas Molter, to Bolster Kaleidescape Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, announced today that former Christie Digital Systems CEO, Jack Kline, and former Head of International Theatrical Distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, Thomas Molter, have joined its board of directors.

"Kaleidescape is focused on building the best movie servers and players for home theater and beyond," said Jack Kline. "Providing lossless audio and preserving video fidelity, the Kaleidescape platform remains unchallenged as the highest-quality viewing experience … something I am both familiar with and keen on helping to advance."

"As the only digital provider of movies with lossless audio and full reference video, Kaleidescape is poised for market expansion," said Thomas Molter.

Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape's chairman & CEO, said, "I am delighted to appoint Jack and Thomas to our board. Jack's experience in digital playback and Thomas' insight in working with movie studios and growing content sales, will help fuel our next chapter."

Thomas has more than 25 years of experience spanning creative, business, and operational leadership in the global entertainment industry. Formerly the executive vice president of International Theatrical Distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, Thomas led distribution strategy and operations across 125+ territories, steering the international releases of a diverse slate of feature films. In 2020, Thomas established Insomnify, Inc., a C-Suite entertainment consulting service advising studios, production companies, streamers, the exhibition community, and technology firms on strategic, business development and creative initiatives globally.

Jack served more than 40 years at Christie Digital Systems, most recently as president and CEO of Christie's operating companies worldwide. He pioneered digital cinema technology and was the architect of the innovative Virtual Print Fee that accelerated the adoption of digital projection in movie theaters and created a revolution in global entertainment. Jack is a member of various organizations, including the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE), the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers, and the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA). He is also actively involved with numerous charities, including Lollipop Theater Network, where he serves on the Board of Directors.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

