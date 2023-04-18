Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong: Phase 2 Grand Opening

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong Phase 2 kicks off today until April 21 at AsiaWorld-Expo, with all 10 halls open. The all-in-one event includes Global Sources Mobile Electronics, Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances, Global Sources Lifestyle x Fashion, and Global Sources Home & Kitchen, featuring over 4,000 booths and more than 150,000 new products from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Europe, and the USA. Products include mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, portable audio, charging products, security products, smart alarms and sensors, IoT, sports and fitness, everyday fashion apparel and accessories, tech gifts, pet products, travel products, home decor items, household cleaning products, tableware, and kitchenware.

John Kao, Vice President for Global Sources' Hong Kong Show and Overseas Show business, said, "In response to growing market demand, Phase 2 of Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong will focus on hot topics such as 'Big Home,' IoT, smart living, LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability), and the pet economy. Global buyers to source everything they need for daily life under one roof."

One of the World's Largest Mobile Electronics Fairs

Global Sources Mobile Electronics features industry-leading manufacturers, brand owners, and design companies, with over 2,400 booths and 1,200 exhibitors. It is one of the world's largest mobile electronics fairs audited by BPA Worldwide, showcasing more than 300 booths of smart wearables, 400 booths of mobile accessories, and over 300 booths of protective films and repair parts. The show focuses on branding, intelligence, innovative design, and other elements, covering mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, portable audio, charging products, and mobile accessories. It presents a new model of Chinese manufacturers going global – evolving from OEM and ODM to establishing their own brands for overseas markets. Some manufacturing brands even launch multiple versions, implement independent operation strategies, and cater to the needs of their target markets.

Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances

With over 300 booths, the show brings together manufacturers, solution providers, design companies and system integrators, energy storage service providers, home design firms, and e-commerce sellers from around the world, showcasing security systems, intelligent alarms and sensors, smart lighting, home automation systems, smart electrical devices, household appliances, and IoT products. It aims to create a professional smart home and appliances sourcing fair in the Greater China region.

The event also features a special Smart Home Experience Zone – AIoT Park, inviting mobile operators and leading IoT solution companies to showcase smart homes, connected devices, IoT, and AR/VR products and applications, providing an immersive experience for overseas buyers.

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

The fair displays fashionable, creative, and eco-friendly home and kitchen products, including home decor items, household cleaning products, tableware, and kitchenware, meeting the high-quality demand of global buyers for better home life.

Combining home and kitchenware themes with smart home and appliance themes, the fair aims to create a "more comfortable and smarter living+" overall concept. "Black Technology" is incorporated into daily necessities, making the products more intelligent and convenient for users. The show presents a comprehensive range of products that cater to different preferences and requirements, offering global buyers a one-stop sourcing experience.

In response to prevailing topics such as carbon neutrality and technology & design, Phase 2 includes conference strands such as Sustainability: Our Future Home, Matter – The Revolutionary Technology for Our Future, eCommerce Trends and Ecosystem in Fashion, Sustainable Fashion and Circular Economy, and Building a Sustainable Future. Esteemed experts from the relevant fields have been invited to share their invaluable insights.

Global Sources Lifestyle x Fashion

This exhibition showcases personalized, high-quality, fashionable, and eco-friendly products – including sports and fitness equipment, apparel and accessories, tech gifts, pet products, and travel items – from China and Asia. The fair provides cutting-edge and trendy products for a post-pandemic era.

This year, the fair features a dedicated "Pet Products" section, with categories such as pet healthcare, grooming and cleaning supplies, toys, and clothing and accessories. Additionally, the fair highlights products from Southeast Asian manufacturers and Chinese exhibitors with factories in the region. The event also addresses the growing demand for eco-friendly products, promoting sustainability and innovation in design.

Hybrid Model

The expo also incorporates an online exhibition, offering livestreaming services for overseas buyers who cannot attend the event in person. These buyers can virtually exchange name cards via Video on Demand.

Global Sources is pleased to announce that its strategic partner eBay will be organizing a group of 50 platform VIP buyers for on-site procurement on the first day. The procurement will cover a wide range of categories including consumer electronics, home appliances, fashion, toys, and more, with a total procurement value expected to exceed 20 million US dollars.

