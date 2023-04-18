Nissan Selects project44's Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Enhance Resilient Global Logistics Network

Automotive industry innovator will improve operational efficiency and customer experience by quickly navigating supply chain disruptions

TOKYO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 , the connective tissue of the global supply chain, today announced Nissan Motor Company ("Nissan") has partnered with project44 to enhance its resilient global logistics network. As one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, Nissan will use the Movement by project44 platform to gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, improving operational efficiency by quickly mitigating disruptions.

Tokyo and Yokohama have been experiencing a nearly 50% increase in export dwell time and a nearly 30% increase in import dwell time per project44's Supply Chain Advisory Report. These export dwell conditions are the reason automotive manufacturers like Nissan are seeking to build a more resilient global logistics network. project44's real-time, multimodal visibility into current shipment location, as well as deep insights for accurate ETAs (Estimated Time of Arrival) and carrier performance, will enable Nissan to provide customers and internal stakeholders more transparency into parts logistics and finished cars logistics (RORO).

Mr. Masato Yokoyama, Deputy General Manager of Supply Chain Strategy and Projects Department at Nissan said "Plan and mitigate is key for resilient supply chain. Covid-19 Pandemic realized us how unprepared we are and our supply chain network is volatile. Our goal for resilient supply chains is to be proactive, rather than being reactive in addressing these vulnerabilities. A resilient supply chain allows us to adapt to global events proactively and have the capability to adjust schedules to accommodate customer requirements. project44's Movement platform will allow us not only such adjustments made to the supply chains for better control through their end-to-end transportation visibility but also measurably showing our global approach to reduce Scope 3 emissions."

"Supply chain disruptions are a persistent and growing business challenge, presenting a significant opportunity for enterprises to innovate and overcome the complexities of their logistics operations," said Renaud Houri, project44's EVP International. "project44's end-to-end supply chain visibility platform will help Nissan gain real-time data and insights to enable faster decision making, and improve its agility to execute on strategic imperatives."

