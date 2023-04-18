Renowned Wildlife Biologist and Emmy-Award Winning TV Personality Jeff Corwin to Host Alaska Nature & Adventure Voyage with Princess Cruises

Seven-Day "Voyage of the Glaciers" Cruise Aboard Sapphire Princess Departs Vancouver on September 6, 2023

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises' Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin has been to Alaska on more than 150 journeys and considers the Great Land his home away from home. Now, nature and animal enthusiasts alike have the special opportunity to cruise along with Corwin to Alaska to hear his inspiring stories and experience his compelling passion for wildlife, conservation and exploration firsthand.

Jeff Corwin's Nature & Adventure Voyage is scheduled for September 6-13, 2023, sailing northbound on Princess' "Voyage of the Glaciers" itinerary from Vancouver, B.C to Anchorage (Whittier) aboard Sapphire Princess. Cruise fares and itinerary information for the September 6 voyage can be found here, starting as low as $448 per person*.

Corwin is a highly respected wildlife biologist, conservationist, animal enthusiast and recently was named Princess Cruises' Nature & Adventure Ambassador. For nearly three decades, he has been telling stories of wildlife and nature to a global audience through his many celebrated television series, including Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin on ABC, garnering multiple Emmy and top-broadcast industry awards. His Jeff Corwin's Alaska video series can be viewed on Princess You Tube Channel.

"My most favorite place to explore is Alaska because it's unmatched when it comes to adventure, animals and incredible exploration," said Princess Cruises Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin. "I'm beyond excited to be hosting this special cruise so I can personally share my experiences, offer insights on watching out for bald eagles, whales and bears, and meet adventure seekers like me who love new discoveries and also share in my dedication for conservation so Alaska can be enjoyed for generations to come."

Corwin will serve as onboard guide and host for this incredible cruise to Alaska, sharing his own personal stories from his 150+ trips to this state that delivers a new and unique experience with every visit. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Corwin through special events and activities, including:

Inspirational keynote presentations in the Princess Theater, highlighting his passion for Alaska wildlife and conservation, plus his explorations around the globe.

Meet-and-greet photo opportunities.

Exclusive shore excursions hosted by Corwin in Skagway , Juneau and Ketchikan .

Unique dining experiences hosted by Corwin, featuring the cruise line's expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu - an industry-first, location-based seafood initiative featuring an extensive offering of fresh Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktails (limited availability and additional fees apply).

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin was broadcast on ABC for four seasons, taking viewers to worldwide destinations that Princess visits, including the Dominican Republic, Alaska, New Zealand, Iceland, Japan, French Polynesia and more. Through the success of this series, Princess debuted Ocean Treks Conservation Connections, featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conversation and sustainability, also hosted by Corwin.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

*Taxes, Fees & Port Expense Additional

About Princess Cruises

