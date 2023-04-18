SOUNDEXCHANGE PARTNERS WITH MUSIC STORY TO IMPROVE CREATOR METADATA AND ENSURE ACCURATE ROYALTY PAYMENTS

Robust data integration enables SoundExchange to connect artists to both old and new recordings on the front end, streamlining monthly royalty distributions

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, and Music Story, a global leader in music metadata, today announced a new data partnership to enhance SoundExchange's already authoritative sound recordings database. Music Story's high-quality contributor data for new and old recordings will further minimize the need for manual claiming and bolster SoundExchange's ongoing commitment to ensure metadata accuracy in monthly royalty payments to registered creators.

"This integration is the latest step forward in SoundExchange's pursuit of partnerships and technologies that maximize our performer lineups, so creators are compensated accurately in our monthly distributions," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Music Story's robust data will help reduce the number of creators missing out on royalties for their contributions."

Music Story provides SoundExchange with deep technical expertise, a broad base of musical knowledge and the ability to work closely with its engineering team. Accessing critical data on who contributed to a sound recording simplifies the process of distributing royalty payments and helps ensure accuracy.

Music Story's partner Muso.AI, a verified music credit platform, captures credits, correctly links music creators to their work, and spots inconsistencies directly impacting their rights. Music Story is the exclusive B2B distributor of Muso.AI's crediting metadata.

"We're proud to pioneer this new level of qualitative music metadata with an innovative company like SoundExchange. Metadata is an industry game-changer and an essential component to building strong relationships between music creators and streaming music services," said Jean-Luc Biaulet, CEO of Music Story. "Our ability to cater to the individual customer, like SoundExchange, and their market needs makes our service stand out from the others."

SoundExchange is a critical source of revenue for music creators, collecting and distributing digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 650,000 music creators using proprietary technology solutions. To date, SoundExchange has distributed more than $9 billion in digital royalties directly to music creators.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit SoundExchange.com.

About Music Story

Music Story is the ultra-responsive, quality and customer-centric global leader in music metadata. It provides both the deep engineering expertise and customized metadata essential to creating and delivering immersive, differentiated music experiences.

Headquartered in Lille, France, Music Story's international team of engineers provide technical resources where and when they're needed. Its music editors and writers work in 40 countries to create compelling, differentiated content in 12 languages.

