WorkLLama's Talent Acquisition and Relationship Management Suite Is Now Available on SAP® Store

WorkLLama extends SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions for customers seeking improved access to talent across all types of work arrangements including full-time, part-time, contract, freelance

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing suite, today announced its platform is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. WorkLLama integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® solution, empowering companies to effortlessly tap into a diverse pool of top-tier candidates across all categories, and enabling them to outperform their rivals in the highly competitive labor market.

"WorkLLama, already integrated with SAP® Fieldglass®, brings a game-changing suite of new features and functionality to the table including Sofi, our AI-driven chatbot , credentialing capabilities, shift-management features, and automated talent marketing," said Kevin Poll, SVP of Strategy at WorkLLama. "With the integration with SAP® SuccessFactors®, WorkLLama further extends the value to SAP users and accelerates total talent acquisition strategies."

One of the key features of WorkLLama's groundbreaking platform is its ability to provide consistent touchpoints for candidates, ensuring they remain engaged throughout the hiring process and remain a member of the customer's talent community. As a result, candidates are more likely to become future brand ambassadors, creating a sustainable source of high-quality talent for the customer.

WorkLLama boasts impressive results, such as a 66% reduction in time-to-hire for customers, including a staggering improvement from 12 days to just 10 minutes for one client. Furthermore, the platform's AI chatbot, Sofi, has achieved a remarkable 70% candidate application completion rate, providing customers with unparalleled efficiency and convenience in their recruitment efforts.

WorkLLama is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs–quickly and cost-effectively.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

