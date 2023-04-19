Introducing a New Line of Value-Priced AQUOS BOARD Interactive Displays

Four new models help enhance collaboration whether in the boardroom or the classroom

MONTVALE, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) and Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA) today announced the launch of the new 4W-B series of AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays. The new value-priced series is available in four sizes: 55" Class (54.6" diagonal), 65" Class (64.5" diagonal), 75" Class (75" diagonal), and 86" class (85.6" diagonal). Each display enables collaboration and communication in the workplace, classroom and virtually anywhere through precise 20-point, multi-touch functionality and versatile connectivity.

Sharp (PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U) (PRNewswire)

The 4W-B series AQUOS BOARD interactive displays include key features to facilitate teamwork and add interoperability in the boardroom or the classroom. It's precise multi-touch detection supports a superior collaboration experience, with simultaneous writing for multiple users to take part in interactions, meetings, brainstorming sessions and more. The user-friendly Sharp Pen Software interface provide access to pen settings and functions including handwriting recognition, whiteboard mode and overlay mode. Additionally, the Sharp pen-on-paper feature facilitates productivity through glare resistance and natural writing flow for a smooth writing experience.

"We are thrilled to be adding four new AQUOS BOARD interactive displays to our lineup, with advanced features like simultaneous writing, which allow groups in business or educational settings to collaborate and work efficiently together," says Gary Bailer, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Products. "Sharp is continuing to look at the changing needs of the workplace and classroom, and tailoring products to fit the ideal modern solution needed for engagement and productivity."

The immersive 4W-B series offers instant engagement and collaboration with an HTML5 browser app to leverage web-based content, making a business or classroom more efficient. This display not only offers protective glass that increases durability and clarity, but it also includes secure functions such as public mode which prevents unwanted adjustments from users in public locations to ensure content is secure.

The 55" Class (54.6" diagonal), 65" Class (64.5" diagonal) and 75" Class (75" diagonal) 4W-B series AQUOS BOARD interactive displays are available to order immediately. The larger 86" Class (85.6" diagonal) display is expected to be available for shipment in early summer of 2023.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays which help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is a leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers a broad visual solutions portfolio, is a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization's expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

Sharp / NEC (PRNewswire)

AQUOS BOARD 4W-B (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation