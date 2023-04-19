LG HELPS CONSUMERS MAKE SMART ENERGY CHOICES WITH EARTH DAY DISHWASHER INSTALLATION PROGRAM

Special Promotion Covers ENERGY STAR 'Most Efficient 2023' LG Models Recognized by U.S. EPA for Superior Energy and Water Savings

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is helping U.S. consumers make smart energy choices with its newest dishwashers that have earned the coveted ENERGY STAR "Most Efficient 2023" designation due to their leading energy efficiency and cutting-edge technology.

ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwashers include LG’s new smart top-control unit with one-hour wash-and-dry capability using the QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ features. (PRNewswire)

A special LG Earth Day installation promotion, which runs through May 15, covers the pre-tax cost of installation up to $100 for consumers purchasing an eligible ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023 LG dishwasher and installation service in a single purchase. In addition, through May 3, shoppers at retailers nationwide and on LG.com can get up to 25 percent off of select models of ENERGY STAR certified LG dishwashers.

LG dishwashers that received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023 designation can save homeowners up to $1,9001 and over 100,000 gallons of water (versus hand washing) over a 12-year period, which is the average lifespan of a dishwasher.

ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwashers include LG's new smart top-control unit with one-hour wash-and-dry capability using the QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ features (model LDTH7972S). This innovative combination of technologies delivers a rapid and sparkling clean in just one hour, making this one of the most effective and time-efficient dishwashers on the market.

According to the EPA, LG was the first ENERGY STAR Partner to certify models to the "Version 7" dishwasher specification – models that also meet the new ENERGY STAR Most Efficient criteria. To be eligible for the Most Efficient 2023 designation, products have to meet the recognition criteria outlined by the EPA, along with a cleaning performance floor.2 So far this year, 10 LG models meet the criteria, making LG one of the top listers of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwashers.

Dishwashers that earn this environmental distinction must outperform the federal minimum standard with less than or equal to an annual energy use of 240 kilowatt-hours and water consumption of less than or equal to 3.2 gallons per cycle.3 LG's new models use only 238 kilowatt-hours-per-year of electricity and only 2.9 gallons of water per cycle. ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023 LG dishwasher models also meet per-cycle Cleaning Index requirements.4

"As ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, LG is committed to producing energy-efficient products that deliver environmental benefits," said Victor Jacobia, dishwasher product manager at LG Electronics USA. "With our new ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwashers, consumers can have peace of mind knowing they are saving energy, time and money while helping to protect the environment."

LG's commitment to ENERGY STAR aligns with the company's mission to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 from the use of seven major product categories by 20 percent by 2030, while LG intends to expand its cumulative use of recycled plastics in its products to 600,000 tons over the next seven years.

At the same time, LG is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through various measures such as high efficient buildings, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG Electronics is pursuing a company-wide goal for 100 percent renewable energy in its worldwide operations by 2050.

For more information on LG's full line of dishwashers and ENERGY STAR certified products, visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

Ten-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

