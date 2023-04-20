BRĒZ, the First-of-its-Kind Cannabis and Lion's Mane Infused Social Tonic, Officially Launches Direct-To-Consumer Across the U.S.

Cannabis Industry Leader is Forging a Path for Canna-Curious Consumers Seeking a Natural and Functional Alcohol Alternative

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to revolutionize drinking with an euphoric, calming, and inspiring tonic that provides a uniquely gentle cannabis high, BRĒZ officially launches direct-to-consumer delivery across the U.S. today. This innovative beverage, featuring federally legal THC, CBD, and adaptogenic Lion's Mane mushrooms, aims to provide 21-and-up consumers with the ultimate 1:1 alcohol replacement beverage. BRĒZ is subtle enough for cannabis-skeptical family members to try while offering a stack-able, ever-ascending experience for the connoisseur.

BRĒZ is founded by Aaron Nosbisch, CEO of Lucyd , the cannabis industry's largest social advertising agency, whose clients include Charlotte's Web, Papa & Barkley, Rose, Cheech & Chong, and many more.

"After years of drinking, I realized that alcohol isn't the social lubricant I thought it was," said Aaron Nosbisch, Founder of BRĒZ. "The 'confidence' I was getting only resulted in anxiety and the 'fun' I was having led to avoidable hangovers and regrets the next day. As an extrovert who enjoys the social aspect of drinking, I knew there had to be a healthier yet efficacious alternative to disrupt the $1.5-trillion alcohol industry—and it wasn't going to be a joint. I'm excited to offer a beverage unlike anything consumers have experienced before, and to help revolutionize both the cannabis industry and the alcohol industry."

BRĒZ is a next-gen social tonic made of micronized full-spectrum hemp (a federally legal variety of cannabis) and organic Lion's Mane, an adaptogenic mushroom that is reported to provide a sense of clarity and energy, while the hemp-derived THC and CBD may provide a sense of calm and inspiration. Each 7.5oz can features 25 milligrams of highly concentrated Lion's Mane craft-extracted from 1600mg of organic fruiting bodies alongside 2.5mg of THC, 5mg of CBD, and 5mg of minor cannabinoids, producing a truly full-spectrum natural entourage experience that sets it apart from all other products on the market.

BRĒZ is founded in West Palm Beach, Florida, and produced in small batches in Sarasota. The brand is launching with its hero flavor, Lemon , featuring Italian lemons, elderflower, and limonene (a terpene beloved for its motivational properties) to create an aromatic experience that begins flavor-forward and finishes with a fresh, zesty, herbaceous bite as a nod to the influence of the active ingredients. BRĒZ plans to expand into additional flavors and effects later this year.

BRĒZ is available for direct-to-consumer delivery across 33 states in the U.S., and hopes to act as the catalyst for other brands to follow suit with hemp-derived product offerings that allow for mass consumption as consumers seek better alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

BRĒZ is now available for purchase at DrinkBREZ.com ; the price begins at $24.50 per 6-pack on subscription or $35 per 6-pack à la carte. For more information, visit the brand on their website DrinkBREZ.com and follow on social media at @DrinkBREZ .

About BRĒZ:

Founded by cannabis industry leaders who saw an opportunity to evolve cannabis and revolutionize the world of drinking, BRĒZ is a pioneer in the cannabis and conscious compound industry. BRĒZ is on a mission to reduce human suffering and maximize human potential by giving the world an inspiring, calming, euphoric, and net-positive alternative to alcohol. BRĒZ has created pure fun in a can through their Micronized Cannabis and Lion's Mane Infused Social Tonic, which delivers an unparalleled experience. Through dedication to quality, transparency, and efficacy, BRĒZ will revolutionize the way we drink. Follow the brand online at DrinkBREZ.com and @drinkBRĒZ on social media.

About Lucyd:

As the leading cannabis social advertising firm in the world, Lucyd has been on a mission since 2019 to reduce human suffering and maximize human potential by facilitating the distribution of conscious compounds (therapeutic compounds that generate a net-positive return rather than a net-negative return, like alcohol and other drugs). For more information visit WeAreLucyd.com

