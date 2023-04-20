eufy Security Packs Solar Power and Versatile Feature Set Into its Most Compact SoloCam Ever

Customers can receive a $30 discount if they purchase S220 SoloCam outdoor security camera by May 5

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart home security brand, today launched the S220 SoloCam, a powerful security camera that packs solar charging, 2K resolution, human detection and no monthly storage fees into a compact form factor. Customers who purchase the S220 SoloCam by May 5, 2023 will get a $30 discount off the regular price.

Integrated Solar Panel for Neverending Power

The built-in 0.9-watt solar panel can collect up to 400 mAh of solar energy per day, more than three times the average daily wattage that the S220 SoloCam needs. Users can feel confident that their home, business or property will have constant surveillance day and night.

2K Camera Clarity with Infrared Night Vision

The S220 SoloCam is equipped with a 2K camera and f/1.6 aperture lens to enable users to see small details clearly. Plus, the device includes infrared LED night vision technology to eliminate any dropoff in clarity after sunset and before sunrise.

Accurate Human Detection and Full Compatibility with Homebase 3

Users receive fast and accurate human detection alerts through the S220's integrated AI technology. The SoloCam can also be linked to the eufy Security Homebase 3 data hub for enhanced facial detection capabilities and expandable local storage (up to 16 TB) with no monthly fees for storing or accessing user data.

Simple Installation and Weather-ready Durability

Users choose any spot that receives daily sunlight, drills a single hole into the mounting surface and attaches the compact, wire-free camera in just a few minutes. Thanks to the SoloCam's IP67 rating, this device is ready to withstand rain, hail and heat for years to come.

As part of the launch of this eco-friendly solution, consumers can trade in their old security camera and receive a badge symbolizing their choice of a more sustainable home security device. A full list of the eligible cameras for trade in can be found at eufy.com.

"We're excited about the full set of human detection, data storage and energy-conserving features we were able to build into the compact design of our newest SoloCam," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "Pairing the S220 with the camera trade-in program brings even more value to this innovative device. It's a win-win-win for our customers, the environment and the eufy Security team."

Product Trade-in Instructions

May 5, 2023 Customers who want the sustainability trade-in badge should order the S220 SoloCam from eufy.com no later than

Customers will receive a confirmation email on their purchase and will be mailed a paid-postage shipping label to trade in their old camera ( Participating trade-in customers need to ship their old product within four weeks of receiving the shipping label)

Customers will be awarded with a verified trade-in badge via email and/or the eufy Security app once their traded device is received

S220 SoloCam Product Specifications

135° camera field-of-view

Solar powered recharging with 3-month backup battery

H.264 advanced video coding

8 GB of internal local storage (expandable memory up to 16 TB using Homebase 3)

Two-way audio (picks up external audio within 8 meters of the device)

Supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa commands

2.4 GHz WiFi connectivity

Size - 97 x 80.5 x 57.5 mm

Weight - 1.5 lb (320 g)

Price & Availability

The S220 SoloCam is available in the U.S. starting today on eufy.com and Amazon.com for $99.99 through May 5, 2023 using the discount code ECO30S220. The device will sell for $129.99 after May 5. Availability and pricing in the UK and Germany will be announced at a later date.

About eufy Security

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information about eufy Security at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

PR Contacts

