Harley-Davidson Foundation Invests $350,000 in Near West Side Milwaukee Highland Park

Additionally, Harley-Davidson breaks ground on Juneau Ave headquarters redevelopment, renaming the previously announced community park to Davidson Park.

Both parks combined will now be known as Harley-Davidson Parks

MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) today announced the approval of the Harley-Davidson Foundation's $350,000 donation by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The Foundation's investment provides $250,000 for park improvements with an additional $100,000 earmarked for maintenance over the next decade, in addition to naming rights to the Milwaukee County Highland Park located near Harley-Davidson's Juneau headquarters. Highland Park will be renamed Harley Park.

Harley-Davidson breaks ground on Davidson Park located at the company's Juneau Avenue Milwaukee headquarters. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to work with Milwaukee County Parks to sustainably transform and contribute to positive change in our community," said President of the Harley-Davidson Foundation Tori Termaat. "The Harley-Davidson Foundation will continue to double down on our focus and investment in the Near West Side Community to make it a place all can be proud to live, work and visit."

Additionally, Harley-Davidson employees and leaders, community members and non-profit partners recently gathered for the groundbreaking of the Juneau Avenue headquarters park project, which today has been officially named Davidson Park. The park, announced earlier this year, aims to provide a community space where people can come together and experience nature among multi-use spaces designed to promote togetherness. Guests at the groundbreaking ceremony were encouraged to submit personal responses to "how will the community thrive in this space?" and place it in a time capsule, which will be buried in the park during construction. Images from the event can be found here:

"Milwaukee has always been at the heart of our company – and in making this commitment to both Harley-Park and Davidson-Park, from here on called Harley-Davidson Parks, we want Harley-Davidson's presence in Milwaukee to be more relevant than ever before, for our community, employees and for our customers. I'm very proud of the work of the Harley-Davidson Foundation in spearheading this project. Kicking it off in our 120th year underscores both the importance of the project and the commitment that we are making to Milwaukee, building on the $30 million that we have contributed to the Foundation since 2020." said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson.

The Davidson Park project is set to be completed in 2024.

About Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

