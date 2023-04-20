Latinas in Tech Summit 2023 is back in-person and it will explore the need to promote latina talent and help them become decision-makers in the tech industry

Latinas in Tech Summit 2023 is back in-person and it will explore the need to promote latina talent and help them become decision-makers in the tech industry

It will host the 3rd Edition of the Tech Startup Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latinas in Tech Summit , the largest tech event for Latinas, is back in-person on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at The Palace of Fine Arts of San Francisco. After being fully virtual the last three years, this 7th edition of Latinas in Tech Summit will also have a one-day virtual experience happening on Friday, May 19, 2023 via MeetYoo. The two-day conference will feature over 40 speakers and influential voices such as Ellen Ochoa, the first Latina Astronaut and former NASA Director and Ina Fried, Veteran Technology Journalist and Chief Technology Correspondent at Axios, among other Latinx industry leaders.

The Largest Tech Event for Latinas is Back for a Hybrid Event, 1-Day In-person and 1-Day Virtual.

The theme of this year's Latinas in Tech Summit is "LET'S GET LOUD!". This is a reflection of the evolution of the DEI conversation, moving from bringing in Latino talent, to inclusion, retention and promotion of Latina talent. Even though many companies talk about it, the growth and presence of Latinas in decision-making positions is still a problem.

"We are more and more present in tech companies but overwhelmingly at the lowest positions. Overqualified, underutilized. We are using this opportunity to GET LOUD, to be visible and to show the world why Latinas are not only necessary to create real innovation but how it is also the right Business Decision to put Latinas front and center in leadership positions." - Rocio van Nierop, CEO at Latinas in Tech

The LiT Summit will be moderated by multiple Emmy Awards winner and Telemundo producer and journalist, Iris Castro. Day 1, on May 18th will consist of over 10 keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, a startup competition, an awards ceremony and ending with a Recruiting Fiesta. On Day 2, all the content from the previous day will be available on-demand plus over 10 more LIVE virtual workshops hosted by tech leaders and entrepreneurs. Attendees will be able to connect and engage with top tech companies on both days through their in-person and virtual booth exhibitions.

Latinas in Tech Summit is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Salesforce, Roblox, Netflix, Expedia Group, Google, Workday, among others.

The National Women's Business Council estimates that the U.S. revenue from Latina-owned businesses is close to $78.7 billion, yet under 4% of VC funding went to Latina-founded startups. In an effort to support the Latina Business ecosystem, Latinas in Tech is hosting its 3rd Annual Startup Competition during the summit. The competition will source Latina talent from all over the world and award non-dilutive cash prizes of $30K, $20K, and $10K to the top three winners. The ultimate goal is to catalyze the growth of recently founded startups that are determined to become billion-dollar companies. "When Latino entrepreneurs start a business, 70% of their funding comes from personal savings because they often lack the resources and the network to connect and find key investors. We want to change that narrative because Latina entrepreneurs are not only capable of working in the tech industry, they are innovators that have proven themselves to be creators of tech as well." - Rocio van Nierop, CEO at Latinas in Tech

Latinas in Tech is thrilled to host its LiT Awards for a second consecutive year. These awards recognize outstanding individuals, companies, and employee resource groups who are making significant contributions to the Tech industry and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The winners for the three categories, Latina of the Year, Company of the Year and ERG of the Year, will be selected from a pool of nominations made by our community members.

Finally, Latinas in Tech will be presenting their 2022 Annual Report, which summarizes the results of a member survey conducted in early 2023. The report highlights the persistent gap between skilled Latinas and their underrepresentation in decision-making positions, The 2021 Latinas In Tech Annual Report can be found here .

About Latinas in Tech Summit: Since 2017, we've hosted an annual conference to bring together influential Latinas working in technology. At the Latinas in Tech Summit, you'll join over 3,000 Latina techies and tap into the most powerful network for landing tech jobs and growing your tech career. For more information, visit https://latinasintechsummit.org/

About Latinas in Tech: Latinas in Tech (LiT) is a non-profit with humble origins. What started out as two friends in need of career support is now a multinational community of 25,000 Latinx women with a local footprint in seven countries. We seek to reshape the tech industry so that Latinx women are not only well-represented but also thriving in the ecosystem. For more information visit: www.latinasintech.org

REGISTRATION, CONFERENCE AGENDA INFORMATION

To register online, obtain agenda information, or more information about Latinas in Tech Summit 2023, please visit https://latinasintechsummit.org .

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Latinas in Tech Summit welcomes media who are employed by accredited news organizations to apply for media credentials to cover the event, to request for media interviews, or to attend media-only events. Please contact event organizers via email summit@latinasintech.org with the subject lines Press Tickets or Interview Request based on your media needs.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Madera

press@latinasintech.org

Press page for logos and additional pictures

