LIFE-CHANGING ACTION CAN BE TAKEN FROM THE ANALYSIS OF JUST ONE DIRTY DIAPER

LIFE-CHANGING ACTION CAN BE TAKEN FROM THE ANALYSIS OF JUST ONE DIRTY DIAPER

New Service Translates Information From Your Baby's Stool into Wellness Recommendations Parents Can Use

TRENTON, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- That dirty diaper isn't trash. It conveniently carries a sample of your baby's stool and when analyzed, can provide parents with important information regarding how to help support the healthiest possible start in life.

tiniest Biome™ is a service that provides a snapshot of a baby’s current tummy microbiome through their dirty diaper (PRNewsfoto/TerraCycle, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Research has shown that the beneficial microbiome in a baby's tummy starts to set by the age of three. These microbes can have major effects on supporting brain development, weight regulation, the immune system and much more. By taking advantage of this window of opportunity to bolster beneficial microbes, parents have the power to make a lasting, positive impact on their child's future health and well-being.

TerraCycle Discovery®, a division of TerraCycle®, announces the launch of the FIRST wellness diagnostic that uses waste as a sample carrier. tiniest Biome™ is a service that provides a snapshot of a baby's current tummy microbiome through their dirty diaper.

How tiniest Biome™ Works:

Bag It: Drop a dirty diaper into our collection kit.

Unlock : Access a snapshot of the key microbes linked to your baby's brain development, healthy weight regulation and more.

Act: Receive targeted tips & food recommendations based on those results to help bolster the beneficial microbes.

"TerraCycle is continuously working to develop new and innovative ways to work with waste," said TerraCycle Founder and CEO, Tom Szaky. "Where others see garbage that has reached the end of its life, we see opportunities. tiniest Biome is an example of that. It's a service that takes one of the most quintessential waste items - dirty diapers - and explores the microbial ecosystem in the stool sample to help parents set their babies up for a lifetime of wellness."

tiniest Biome™ is available throughout the contiguous United States, excluding New York and Delaware. Visit tiniestbiome.com for more information.

About TerraCycle Discovery

TerraCycle Discovery™ transforms everyday waste into a valuable source of data

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Visit www.terracycle.com .

CONTACT:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

609.393.4252 x 3708

sue.kauffman@terracycle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TerraCycle, Inc.