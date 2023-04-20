Mara Motherway Joins Epirus as Chief Growth Officer

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus, a high-growth technology company developing power management solutions and directed energy systems, announced today the appointment of Mara Motherway to the company's executive leadership team as Chief Growth Officer. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ken Bedingfield, Mara will lead all aspects of growth for the company's portfolio, including business development, corporate campaigns, marketing, communications, and government relations.

"Mara's unique blend of industry and military experience and decades-long track record of strategic foresight and driving results is the perfect addition to Epirus as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Ken Bedingfield, Epirus CEO. "Mara is a highly effective business leader who has deep expertise building powerful teams to shape the delivery of innovative technology solutions for national security customers."

Mara joins Epirus from Peraton, where she served as Senior Vice President of Government and Customer Relations. In this role, she created and led Peraton's public policy and government affairs function. Prior to Peraton, Mara served as Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton where she founded their government and customer relations organization, served as the business development executive for defense and military intelligence and business executive supporting U.S. government classified missions with full responsibility for strategy development and execution, program performance, and growth objectives. Prior to joining Booz Allen, Mara served as Director, Special Projects of BAE Systems' Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) business, developing and leading the company's ISR electronic systems investment strategy.

Before joining industry, Mara served as a U.S. naval officer for over two decades. Her diverse military experience spans combat operations in the Middle East, acquisition oversight for U.S. government satellite and special communications, and legislative affairs director for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"I am thrilled to join Ken and the team at Epirus. America's lifeblood is innovation – our society benefits and our nation is more secure when government stakeholders have the opportunity to adopt cutting-edge commercial technology," said Motherway. "Epirus brings this breakthrough technology to market at record pace. I look forward to driving value and advancing mission success of the company."

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Master of Science degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Orion Talent, the Stimson Center, the International Spy Museum, and the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). She is also a member of the Atlantic Council Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption.

ABOUT EPIRUS:

Epirus is a high-growth technology company developing solid-state, software-defined directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and power management solutions to optimize power efficiency in defense and commercial applications. With a constant emphasis on innovation, we are redefining the future of power to bring tomorrow's capabilities to life, today. And that's just the beginning. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact media@epirusinc.com.

