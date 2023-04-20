New Collaboration Between TRC Healthcare and Empowered By Evidence Drives Increased Transparency for Evidence-Based Natural Health Products

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare (TRC), creator of Natural Medicines, the leading source for evidence-based education and data on natural medicines and complementary therapies, today announce their partnership with Empowered By Evidence (EBE), a global independent not for profit supporting scientific evidence in the natural health sector to assist informed natural health product choice based on scientific evidence.

TRC Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center) (PRNewsfoto/TRC Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

TRC's Natural Medicines visibly identifies products that meet standards of third-party organizations now including EBE.

TRC's Natural Medicines visibly identifies products that meet quality or manufacturing standards of independent third-party organizations. With this new integration, EBE certified products are added to the list of TRC's third-party partners like USP and Canadian Licensed Natural Health Products. The addition of the EBE seal allows users of the world's largest natural medicines database to identify products that meet the EBE standards of being reproducibly made and supported by specific clinical trial evidence.

Natural medicine products, due to their natural origin and complex chemical composition, often vary between brands. They can also vary between batches of the same brand. EBE tests each batch of the same brand to ensure batch to batch reproducibility. The first successfully EBE certified products are now flagged for clear identification in TRC Healthcare's Natural Medicines.

"Collaborating to identify EBE certified products in Natural Medicines allows industry professionals to find these products easily, linking high-quality commercially available products to their specific evidence," says Wes Crews, TRC Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. Crews continued, "As the leading provider of natural medicines information for health agencies, organizations and individual providers, this helps ensure our commitment to deliver the highest quality content."

The EBE's global expert team have developed an independent, robust, transparent certification process for products. Products that reach the certification standard have been specifically tested in clinical trials and have proven that today's batches are equivalent to the ones used in the trials.

"Making science-based natural health product choices is very challenging", says Nigel Pollard, Chair of the Board of Directors of EBE. "Independent, trustworthy information, like that provided by TRC Healthcare's Natural Medicines, is essential. Until now, there has been no way to find the exact products that can deliver results shown in specific clinical trials."

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals. TRC is most recognized for their education and CE offerings within the highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, and Pharmacy Technician's Letter. TRC also offers Pharmacy Technicians University, the leading online training program for pharmacy technicians. The Natural Medicines database makes it easy for subscribers to find unbiased, evidenced-based research about alternative drug therapies.

Through the acquisition of CriticalPoint, NetCE, QURE and Bula TRC Healthcare has been expanding its offerings. CriticalPoint increases patient safety through a variety of educational compounding offerings concentrating on USP 797, 800, and 795. NetCE is an industry-leading, continuing- education platform supporting multiple professions including nurses, physicians, and mental health. And Bula provides legal and regulatory advice to retail pharmacies. These additions give TRC Healthcare the industry's largest catalog of continuing education and advisory services, with thousands of courses trusted by healthcare professionals to provide accredited training that meets continuing education and licensing requirements.

About EBE

Natural Health Science Foundation Inc., doing business as Empowered By Evidence (EBE), is a nonprofit incorporated in New York. EBE is dedicated to integrating specific, scientifically proven natural medicine products into mainstream healthcare.

EBE Product Accreditation is an independent assessment of the reproducibility and clinical evidence for specific natural health products. The assessment process is an expert led; comprehensive, transparent of products available on the market. EBE accreditation informs the specific natural health products that have been used in clinical trials and are consistently made from batch to batch.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRC Healthcare