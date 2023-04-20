A Ronald McDonald House Earns UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air

Earning the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air supports the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to support the health and well-being of children and their families.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced today that a Ronald McDonald House in Chicago achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air, the first Ronald McDonald House to earn the UL Verified Mark. The announcement follows UL Solutions' commitment to a multi-faceted partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2022 as the organization's first-ever partner solely dedicated to supporting the Charity's global sustainability efforts.

A Ronald McDonald House in Chicago achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air, the first Ronald McDonald House to earn the UL Verified Mark. Pictured left to right: Katie Fitzgerald, president and CEO of RMHC Global, Holly Buckendahl, president and CEO, RMHC Chicagoland and NW Indiana, and Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions. (PRNewswire)

In recognition of this achievement, Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions, presented a plaque displaying the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana during an event on March 29.

"Working toward safer, more secure and sustainable buildings is at the core of our mission," Scanlon said. "UL Solutions is honored to support RMHC by providing science-driven verification for the families the organization serves. This achievement demonstrates how our partnership can help to make our world safer and healthier for families with children who are ill."

UL Solutions conducted a pro bono building assessment to evaluate the conditions and indoor air quality of the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air evaluates indoor air quality (IAQ) and policies and plans for the continual advancement of IAQ. UL Solutions teams inspected HVAC systems to verify that preventative maintenance is performed while focusing on ventilation, filtration and hygiene to help verify continuous IAQ.

"We're incredibly grateful for UL Solutions' unwavering commitment to helping RMHC support the health and well-being of the millions of children and families we serve each year," said Katie Fitzgerald, president and CEO of RMHC Global. "The partnership is critical as we continue to prioritize and implement environmental sustainability measures that support families with seriously ill or injured children. We're thrilled to recognize the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's Hospital as our first UL Verified Healthy Building."

The multi-faceted relationship between UL Solutions and RMHC supports the missions of both organizations by leveraging UL Solutions' scientific expertise to help provide healthier indoor environments for children and their families during their medical journey. Additionally, UL Solutions provides skills-based training to RMHC staff globally and volunteer opportunities to UL Solutions employees through the Families Helping Families campaign.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

Press Contact:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions