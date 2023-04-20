TOJOY CEO Ge Jun Elected Corporate Citizenship leader: "A galaxy of possibilities before us" for CSR

BEIJING, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29th, the China Federation of Social Workers' Corporate Citizenship Committee held an election at Chinese business accelerator TOJOY's Beijing headquarters. TOJOY CEO Ge Jun was elected deputy director of the Corporate Citizenship and Trade Union Social Work Committee.

In his comments following the election Ge said he believes there are two purposes for enterprises - to continuously create value, and to enable stakeholders to share in the benefits of the value created. According to Ge, for an enterprise to grow and develop, it must fulfill its social responsibilities.

As a global enterprise empowerment platform, TOJOY has more than 18,000 innovative enterprise resources and 2.8 million entrepreneur members. As part of its business of accelerating the transformation of innovative enterprises and helping traditional enterprises to upgrade their business models, TOJOY makes CSR a consistent priority for each member and user of its business acceleration platform.

"The road of corporate social responsibility may be long and difficult," said Ge. "But as we progress on it, we see a galaxy of possibilities before us."

TOJOY CEO Ge Jun speaks after being elected to China's Corporate Citizenship and Trade Union Social Work Committee (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining TOJOY, Ge Jun served as global vice president of three Fortune 500 companies, Intel, Apple, and Nvidia. During his tenure at Apple, Ge contributed to the development of Apple's CSR work in China, including leading the development of the company's first regional CSR report.

As part of his work with TOJOY, Ge is pioneering the concept of CSR3.0+, integrating CSR at all levels of corporate strategic planning, including financing, production, branding, and though leadership. Ge proposes that with TOJOY's cooperative business acceleration platform, these CSR practices can be integrated into any participating business's operations, and that the resulting social value can be enjoyed by all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TOJOY SHARED HOLDING GROUP