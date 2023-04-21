CyberMaxx Releases First Quarter Ransomware Research Report

Over 909 Successful Ransomware Attacks Were identified in the First Quarter of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaxx, Inc. , a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, today released the first quarter 2023 edition of its Ransomware Research Report. The cyber research team at CyberMaxx conducts routine threat research independent of client engagements in order to help foster collective intelligence among the cybersecurity community.

The CyberMaxx threat research team observed 909 successful ransomware attacks in Q1 2023 vs 1,030 in the fourth quarter of 2022, showing a 13% decrease in overall observed activity within similar timeframes.

Despite the slight decrease, Lockbit3 remains active. The group was the most active adversary group across both quarters, with 149 attacks in Q4 2022, and 215 in Q1 2023, showing a 44% increase in activity. Most other groups showed a deficit in activity, with some prevalent figures such as Cl0p being down almost 80%. Blackbyte, RagnarLocker and AlphV all retained similar levels of activity, with less than 10% deviations across both timeframes.

The complete research report includes additional insights into the recent 3CX Supply Chain Compromise and modern malware attacks that were observed.

You can access the full Ransomware Research Report here: https://www.cybermaxx.com/ransomware-research-report/

