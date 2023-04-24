Bacthera Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) today announced the addition of Bacthera to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs.

Bacthera is a specialized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers a compelling set of services across the Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBP) life cycle and process chain, from technical R&D development to GMP manufacture and QC testing of drug substance and drug product. The Company was founded as a joint venture of Chr. Hansen A/S and a Lonza Group Affiliate to serve the needs of the emerging LBP industry by utilizing its founders' expertise and production capabilities of bacteria for pharmaceutical purposes.

Chairman of MTIG & CEO of Siolta Therapeutics, Nikole Kimes, Ph.D., commented, "We are excited to welcome Bacthera as the newest MTIG member and the first CDMO to join our coalition. We believe the manufacturing of LBPs is a key component to the growth of the microbiome therapeutics industry as a whole and look forward to working alongside Bacthera and utilizing its world-class industry expertise to help pursue our goal of building tangible policy and regulatory solutions that support the emerging microbiome arena."

Bacthera CEO, Lukas Schüpbach added, "Bacthera is honored to join the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group. We look forward to working with Nikole and the entire coalition in advancing MTIG's mission to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development & manufacturing and expanding the availability of life-changing and life-saving FDA approved microbiome therapies to doctors and patients."

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of twelve microbiome therapeutics companies: Bacthera, BiomeSense, Bio-Me, Genetic Analysis, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Seres Therapeutics, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Takeda, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org.

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com.

