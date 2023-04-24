GrapeCity Developer Solutions Recognized in 2023 ComponentSource Awards

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the 2023 number two publisher and top five publisher by ComponentSource, the world's largest marketplace for software components and development tools. ComponentSource also recognized GrapeCity for its many top-selling products on its annual listing.

GrapeCity is consistently recognized by ComponentSource in their annual awards.

As the COVID-19 pandemic subsided and the market continued to grow, GrapeCity is pleased to provide powerful components and tools in this ever-evolving space.

ActiveReports. NET Professional received a #5 Product Award and a Top 5 Product Award. Spread. NET, ComponentOne Studio Enterprise, and ActiveReports. NET Standard were each honored with Top 10 Product Awards. ComponentOne Studio WinForms received a Top 25 Product Award, while SpreadJS, Wijmo, and ComponentOne Studio ActiveX earned Top 50 Product Awards. ComponentOne Studio WPF secured a Top 100 Product Award. GrapeCity is looking forward to another year of providing unique solutions for enterprises that allow them to buy once, write once, and target multiple platforms.

Publisher and product rankings are calculated based on ComponentSource's actual sales orders placed by customers globally during 2022.

"GrapeCity continues year after year to rank highly with our customers!" said Sam Patterson, CEO of ComponentSource. "GrapeCity's components allow developers to write less code and add complex functionality that would be time-consuming and cost-prohibitive to create on their own. Creating cross-platform apps becomes easier as their feature-rich components are supported across popular platforms like .NET 7/.NET, JavaScript, Blazor, and ASP/Web."

"Developers have always relied on GrapeCity for .NET and JavaScript grids, UI controls, reporting, spreadsheet, document APIs, and mobile controls to propel their organization into the future," said Joseph Lininger, GrapeCity's Director of Marketing. "Our partnership with ComponentSource allows us to reach developers globally, providing market-leading, cross-platform toolsets that continue to save time, money and spark creativity."

About ComponentSource ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995 and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA United States and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com.

About GrapeCity GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

