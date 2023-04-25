C.F. Martin & Co. Releases Annual Corporate Impact Report

The report highlights the company's efforts to positively impact its culture, community, and the environment

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C.F. Martin & Co® announced the release of their second annual Impact Report. The report is a way for the iconic guitar maker to share its commitment to being a socially responsible organization. The annual Impact Report details some of the company's efforts and achievements in caring for their employees, local and global communities, and the environment in 2022.

"Sustainability is in our DNA. It's built into everything we do," said President and CEO Thomas Ripsam. "But to be clear, sustainability is about more than just the environment, it's also about taking care of our employees and our community."

Examples of the company's efforts include the following: For employees in 2022, C.F. Martin & Co. conducted a nationwide salary study and increased wages across the organization to stay competitive and adjust for cost-of-living increases. For the community, the Martin Charitable Foundation delivered 72 grants totaling $471,000 to nonprofits in the Lehigh Valley region and around the country in 2022. And for the environment in 2022, Martin supported reforestation efforts in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Pennsylvania. These are just three of the many initiatives detailed in the 2022 Impact Report.

"We can't talk about any of our guitars without talking about sustainability. It plays into every decision we make as an organization. From the smallest of details to the largest initiatives, we are programmed to find the most sustainable way to accomplish our goals and help people unleash their inner artist," said Ripsam.

ABOUT MARTIN GUITAR

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it… for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com

