SYNTR HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM FACIAL FAT TRANSFER CLINICAL STUDY USING THEIR FDA CLEARED SYNTRFUGE™ SYSTEM

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntr Health Technologies, Inc. announces positive interim results from its post-market facial fat transfer clinical study. The multi-center study achieved primary endpoints of correction of moderate-to-severe mid-face (Cheeks) and nasolabial folds (NLF) volume deficit. In addition, the study showcased remarkable safety, volume retention, skin quality improvement, as well as positive patient FACE-Q Satisfaction outcome scoring compared to pre-treatment (baseline).

Facial fat transfer has become increasingly popular in recent years as a safer and more effective alternative to fillers in restoring lost facial volume and enhancing facial contouring. Over 20 patients were enrolled in the study for the correction of age-related cheeks and nasolabial fold volume deficit. Based on the FACE-Q Satisfaction with Facial Appearance Overall scale results, pre-treatment entry scores indicated that, on average, patients were very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied, with aspects of their facial appearance. After receiving treatment to the cheeks and nasolabial folds, 82% of patients reported being very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their facial appearance.

"We are thrilled by these results, as they are a testament to the SyntrFuge™ system's ability to deliver predictable outcomes for patients," said board-certified plastic surgeon and clinical study investigator Dr. Hisham Seify, MD, PhD, FACS. "The data validates the effectiveness of SyntrFuge™ processed fat tissue as a long-term solution, while maintaining optimal volume retention and achieving natural-looking results for patients."

"The ability to use your own fat tissue as a natural solution to fillers is growing and patients are seeing firsthand the positive outcomes with our SyntrFuge™ processed fat. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to ensure that fat is transferred with maximum viability and minimal loss in-order to meet the needs of patients and physicians," said Ahmed Zobi, CEO of Syntr Health. "This first-of-its-kind clinical study is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to advance the field of fat transfer."

With the positive outcomes reported, Syntr intends to expand the SyntrFuge system into various Aesthetic indications.

About Syntr Health Technologies

Irvine, California-based Syntr Health Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to providing safe and effective solutions for patients and physicians. The company's mission is to deliver a device that accelerates adipose tissue processing at the point of care, while improving patients' quality of life and physicians' ability to provide optimal care.

